In the company of 3 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has recently announced the 3 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, thus giving us the possibility to play up to two titles completely free and for a limited time. This time around, the free games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One are Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix.

These games are already available to download for free in the Microsoft Store until next Sunday, February 28, although in some cases, the date of the free trials could vary, thus extending several more days. To access the 2 free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days, you must have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. Before continuing, we remind you that the 5 games that will leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of February.

Play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and zombies mode for a week for free

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition free download for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The Ultimate Evil Edition contains Diablo iii and the Reaper of Souls expansion in a single volume. Play as one of the last 6 defenders of humanity and collect legendary loot as you master new powers and devastating abilities. Play alone or in a group of up to 4 heroes, either with local players on the same screen or online. Raze the infernal hordes in the 5-act story of Diablo III, or explore the open world in Adventure mode and collect loot from the evil ancient creatures that roam the mortal realms.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix free download for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can choose from 30 playable characters and build the ultimate track team with your favorite Nickelodeon series. Compete on slime-filled tracks in the ultimate racing series to win trophies and over 80 upgrades for your kart.