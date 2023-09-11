Since January 1, all 151 Spanish cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants are required to have a low emissions zone (ZBE), but nine months later only 14 have one of these areas. As EL PAÍS announced this Sunday, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition launched a tool this Monday to show what state the others are in: this map shows that around 120 cities are already in process, but 18 have not started them (or have not communicated them to the ministry). These are Tres Cantos (Madrid), Valdemoro (Madrid), Motril (Granada), Barakaldo (Bizkaia), Ferrol (A Coruña), Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona), Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), El Puerto de Santa María ( Cádiz), Mijas (Málaga), Calvià (Mallorca), Orihuela (Alicante), Aranjuez (Madrid), Coslada (Madrid), Arganda del Rey (Madrid), Telde (Gran Canaria), San Cristóbal de la Laguna (Tenerife), Granadilla de Abona (Tenerife) and Arona (Tenerife).

Low emission zones are areas, usually located in the center of cities, where the circulation or parking of the most polluting vehicles is prohibited to improve air quality. The new tool allows citizens to know the status of each area (current, in process or pending, that is, without starting), as well as the characteristics of each of them (size, location, application schedule, restrictions and possible exceptions). Within the current ones, the interactive map represents the extension and contour of the different ZBEs implemented. This information will also reach the drivers’ GPS through the maps of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

With this data, citizens will be able to check whether their city council is committed to reducing pollution in their municipality, which opens the door for them to send complaints or claims to non-compliant parties. In fact, the main environmental organizations are even considering going to court for this reason, although it will be a decision they make in the coming weeks.

“Until today we did not have clear information about how the situation was, that is, we knew that the majority of cities are failing to comply, but little else. Now we have valuable data so that neighborhood associations and environmentalists can better supervise the municipalities,” explains Miguel Ángel Ceballos, from Ecologistas en Acción. “Now we can see which municipalities are doing their homework, which are not, and which are resisting compliance with the law. From there, we can begin to demand that they act through the Ombudsman, their regional counterparts, or even in the courts. We have not made a decision, we will have to evaluate it in the coming days. “We want to demand that the law be followed and people’s health be preserved,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the Executive is determined to increase pressure on those cities most reluctant to implement the traffic restrictions required by law. In fact, the Ministry of Transport is going to supervise all municipal actions subsidized by Next Generation European funds, which include dozens of low-emission zones. The objective is to control that they are executed as announced – even if the party in charge of the City Council has changed -, without any reduction with respect to the project presented, and within the period indicated in the call (in many cases, before the end of this anus).

In fact, this ministry has already initiated the procedure for the recent elimination of a bike lane in Logroño (the one on Portugal Avenue), subsidized with more than two million euros by the same European funds program. Raquel Sánchez’s department points out that it has sent a letter to the Rioja City Council to warn it that it has not authorized this modification, that it has not been requested through the indicated channel, and that it may also cause “significant harm” to citizens, therefore that threatens to demand the return of the funds granted.

The Climate Change Law includes the obligation to have a ZBE for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, in addition to island territories. In this sense, the ministry highlights that no Spanish island has started its restricted traffic areas: Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca in the Balearic Islands, and Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Palma in the Canary Islands.

