In times when publishers, authors and booksellers are struggling to stay afloat, cookbooks are still doing remarkably well. Every year, between 800 and 1,000 titles are published in the Netherlands.

Trends come and go, just like in fashion. A few years ago, Indonesian cuisine was very popular, the following year French, then Surinamese and this year we cannot ignore Italian cuisine in bookstores. In parallel, plant-based cooking has been the most important trend for years. The word ‘vegan’ appears on many covers.

This Friday, Cookbook Week starts, an annual campaign organized by the CPNB. Next Tuesday, the Golden Cookbook, chosen by a professional jury, will be awarded, as will the Food & Friends Audience Award. Only Dutch and Flemish books are eligible for these prizes.

For NRC I made my own selection from the range of Dutch, Flemish and translated cookbooks. Call it the most beautiful, the best, nicest, most original, most practical, most interesting, most reliable or most desirable cookbooks of 2023 – there is certainly something for everyone among these seventeen.

For Italophiles

Toscanini: pasta, Maud Moody and Leonardo Pacenti (Carrera culinary)

Moody and Pacenti wrote the ultimate book for pasta lovers. From the simplest ‘spaghetti AOP’ (Aglio, Olio e Peperoncino, or pasta with garlic, olive oil and chili peppers) to elaborate oven pastas such as ‘sagne chine’ (lasagna with meatballs, peas, provolone, salami and boiled egg). This book will provide years and years of cooking pleasure. With step-by-step instruction photos at the back for making your own fresh pasta.

Italo popVanja van der Leeden (Nijgh cuisine)

In 2019, Vanja van der Leeden shook Indonesian cuisine to its foundations with the award-winning Indorock. In Italo pop she approaches Italian cuisine in the same brutal, but extremely refined way. You just have to dare to mix mango with panzanella (Tuscan bread salad), or serve polenta with Chinese crispy chili oil. But it works like crazy.

Gross, Russell Norman (Fontaine publishers)

You might know this author from his previous ones Polpo (about the cuisine of Venice) and/or from his London restaurant chain of the same name. This new book, for which he went into the kitchen of Florence, looks just as attractive. Norman certainly has taste, not only in the choice of his easy-to-make recipes, but certainly also when it comes to photography and design. And then call your book ‘Ugly’.

For dreamers

Burgundian, Eva Posthuma de Boer (publisher De Keukenkast)

When she was seven, Eva Posthuma de Boer’s parents bought a four-hundred-year-old farm in the heart of Burgundy. That house is the cradle of this delicious, well-stocked cookbook, which the author worked on for five years and which she self-published. The recipes are unmistakably French and Burgundian, but often with an original twist. Beautiful photography, beautiful design, yes this is quite a dream book.

The Farm Table, Julius Roberts (Fontaine publishers)

Another dream book. Roberts once worked in London as a chef, but left everything behind to live as self-sufficiently as possible in the Dorset countryside. A choice that almost a million people, according to Instagram and TikTok, can now enjoy every day. In The Farm Table he cooks, of course, you could almost say, with the seasons and he does so in such a way that every recipe makes your mouth water.

For earthy types

Cooking with mushroomsAndrea Gentl (Terra)

Gentl has been working as a travel and food photographer for over thirty years. In this book she sings about her lifelong fascination with mushrooms. It is a fairly complete work, with tips for growing and drying mushrooms yourself and recipes for drinks, breakfasts, main courses and even desserts with mushrooms (mushroom ice cream with maple syrup anyone?). She does not encourage just picking yourself. She writes very matter-of-factly that it is an adventure ‘that is best left to people with experience and know-how’.

For globetrotters

World dishes without packets & bags, Karin Luiten (Publisher Rood)

She never wins any prizes with her cookbooks – they may look too no-nonsense for that – but Luiten is now one of the best-selling cookbook authors in the Netherlands. And don’t blame her large crowd of readers; When you make a recipe from ‘Cooking with Karin’ (as her alias is), you are one hundred percent sure that it will work. In this self-published book she takes you on a journey around the world in 115 dishes, from Swedish meatballs to Japanese yakitori.

For nostalgics

Chin. Ind. Rest. CookbookDanny Lee, Ka Fai Lee, Sun Li and Yan Ting Yuen (Nijgh cuisine)

Babi pangang. Foe yong hai. Koo loo yok. Chop Suey. Nasi goreng. Who hasn’t grown up with these dishes from the typical Dutch Chinese-Indian restaurant? In 2021, Chinese-Indian restaurant culture was even included on the UNESCO list of Dutch Intangible Heritage. In this book you will not only find recipes for all the classics, but you will also read about the history of this unique fusion cuisine and about ‘the lives in front of and behind the serving hatch’.

West Frisian cookbook, Thijs Dekker and André Dekker (Zavel publishing house)

For those who get a warm feeling inside with dishes such as cabbage mash, jerky with lettuce and celery, West Frisian casserole, wild rabbit with mustard, barley porridge with syrup and lost bread with apple and gingerbread, it will West Frisian cookbook feel like coming home. Brothers Thijs (trained as a chef) and André (visual artist) Dekker made a particularly loving nostalgia book about the cuisine of their native region. The ink brush drawings of the West Frisian landscape alone make it worth purchasing.

For long-term thinkers

Canning and fermenting bibleSimone van Thull (Carrera Culinair)

Last year, the successful series of cooking Bibles from publisher Carrera Culinair included a Salad Bible, a Griddle Bible, a One-Pan Bible and this Preserving and Fermenting Bible. It is a nice reference work for lovers of homemade preserves: from traditional pickling dishes such as gherkins and sauerkraut to contemporary drinks such as saffron kombucha and elderflower kefir.

Our foodsaver bookAlex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards (Lannoo)

No fancy photos, no trendy dogmas, this is just an incredibly practical book for those who want to waste less food. With lots of fresh, useful ideas for better recycling of leftovers and bountiful harvests.

For (wannabe) vegans and vegetarians

From Potato to SeaweedEke Mariën and Annemarie Coopman (Bertram + de Leeuw publishers)

‘As far as we are concerned, the art of good cooking is: getting maximum flavor from your ingredients’, the authors write in the foreword From Potato to Seaweed. Easy to say, but how? That is exactly what Mariën and Coopman explain in detail in this book. Taken together, they provide a wealth of useful information and cooking techniques for anyone who would like to eat vegetarian or vegan more often and in a tastier way.

The Green Taste BibleNiki Segnit (Stage)

In this successor to The Taste Bible Segnit is once again looking for the ideal match between ingredients, but this time she focuses on plant-based products. It’s not as if she has simply rewashed her previous bestseller, no, she really opens up a whole new range of interesting flavor combinations. She still writes eloquently and wittily.

For those who can’t fry an egg yet

To eat!Sylvia Witteman (Nijgh cuisine)

‘Cooking is not difficult. You just have to do it a few hundred times’, Witteman begins her book. She then explains to the novice/insecure home cook in her usual entertaining prose how on earth you can stir-fry a kilo of spinach, that you really don’t need to rinse pasta and what ‘salt to taste’ actually means. The majority of Witteman’s recipes are quite basic, but there is also plenty of interesting content for more experienced chefs.

For ambitious home chefs

Green foodTobias Camman (Blossom books)

In the second cookbook by presenter, director, filmmaker, influencer, pop-up chef and self-proclaimed food snob Tobias Camman, everything revolves around vegetables. His (vegetarian) dishes are definitely more complicated than in his first book Feed, but it all remains perfectly feasible for the more experienced home chef. Extra points for the very clear recording of the recipe and for the beautifully presented publication.

For wine lovers

Wine from Kleyn, Onno Kleyn (Nijgh cuisine)

Why Burgundies are so expensive. How a wine gets its price in the first place. Why it is nonsense to open wine an hour in advance, but it can make sense to pour it into a carafe. Kleyn fell in love with wine as a high school student, made it his profession and can still talk about it with great pleasure. More of a reading book than a cookbook, but each chapter ends with a simple recipe with wine advice.

For those with a sweet tooth

Sweet enoughAlison Roman (Spectrum)

American cooking writer Alison Roman rose like a comet a few years ago, was subsequently accused of cultural appropriation and canceled, but bounced back and, judging by this dessert book, we can only be grateful for that. Tempting recipes and cheerful photos; Roman still knows how to seduce just as much as in Very simple.

Italo pop, Vanja van der Leeden. Nijgh cuisine, 384 pages, € 39.99

Gross, Russell Norman. Fontaine publishers, 320 pages, € 34.99

Burgundian, Eva Posthuma de Boer. The Kitchen Cabinet, 304 pages, € 34.95

The Farm Table, Julius Roberts. Fontaine publishers, 320 pages, € 31.15

Cooking with mushrooms, Andrea Gentl. Terra, 240 pages, €34.99

World dishes without packets & bags, Karin Luiten. Uitgeverij Rood, 256 pages, € 26.99

Chin. Ind. Rest. cookbook, Danny Lee, Ka Fai Lee, Sun Li and Yan Ting Yuen. Nijgh cuisine, 304 pages, € 38.99

West Frisian Cookbook, Thijs Dekker and André Dekker. Zavel publisher, 157 pages, € 37.50

Canning and fermenting bible, Simone van Thull. Carrera Culinair, 496 pages, € 34.99

Our Foodsaver Book, Alex Elliott-Howery and Jaimee Edwards. Lannoo, 518 pages, € 34.99

From potato to seaweed, Eke Mariën and Annemarie Coopman. Bertram + De Leeuw Uitgevers, 320 pages, € 29.95

The green taste bible, Niki Segnit. Podium, 400 pages, € 32.99

To eat!, Sylvia Witteman. Nijgh cuisine, 224 pages, € 29.99

Green food, Tobias Camman. Blossom Books, 264 pages, €32.99

Wine from Kleyn, Onno Kleyn. Nijgh cuisine, 328 pages, € 29.99

Sweet Enough, Alison Roman. Spectrum, 304 pages, €34.99