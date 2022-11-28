The world of fast commercial vehicles is a fun one!

Today is commercial vehicle week! The market for these types of vehicles is completely different from passenger cars. For passenger cars, we are guided by the addition and what the neighbor will think of the sports package. Commercial vehicle buyers are often much more pragmatic. That’s not to say they don’t have a sense of humor or like fat cars.

As with commercial vehicles, there is a huge aftermarket for parts. Not only that, manufacturers are also responding to the demand for thick, fast sporty buses. That’s why, to provide you with a list this Monday evening, hereby the thickest sporty company cars. Before people wonder where the Espace F1 and R63 AMG are: they are MPVs.

Vauxhall Vivaro VPC Concept

2007

Opel was working on the road with the OPC logo. OPCs were considerably heavier and cooler than the GTI versions from Volkswagen. It’s just like that. They also had an idea to do something with company cars. This Opel Vivaro VPC was shining at the BedrijfsautoRAI in 2007. The Opel Vivaro was already a handsome bus, especially with that characteristic high roof at the passenger compartment, sleek front and the high-placed rear. It is perhaps the most recognizable bus of the past 25 years.

But the VPC took it a step further. This was equipped with a nice body kit with thick bumpers and skirts. The grille was typical OPC. As well as the color: Arden Blue. Even the rims were from OPC. The flat exhausts, rear spoiler and badging left no doubt: this is a fierce bus. Also check out the interior, which is equipped with real Recaros! The engine was a four-cylinder diesel with barely 150 hp, but that was already quite a bit at the time. Unfortunately, it never came to serial production. There was an Opel Zafira OPC, for those with space requirements and a lot of haste.

Ford Transit Connect X-Press

2003

The combination of a van with a big engine also appeals to Ford’s imagination. Of course there will be a few more heavy versions based on the large Transit. But for now we have the little Transit Connect X-Press. It looks like a regular Connect with big wheels and extremely heavy load (or lowering). Of course it was the latter.

The Ford Focus RS engine, transmission and limited slip differential were installed to make it a hot bus. The nice thing is that they left the appearance fairly untouched. There was a Bosal sports exhaust for a better exhaust sound and the interior was equipped with racing fairings and a half roll cage. Brembo 324mm brakes were also fitted.

ABT Sportsvan

2004

Custom Volkswagen Transporters are nothing new. You saw sporty, thick and luxurious double cabs everywhere in the 90s. Still, the ABT Sportsvan was a big shock. Firstly because of the appearance, which was very thick. In fact, the ABT Sportsvan still looks good. That is also because Volkswagen does very little to adapt the Transporter from model to model, but that aside.

You could simply order all these parts from the Volkswagen dealer, or via ABT. In both cases the warranty was maintained. You could have the 2.5 TDI chipped to 200 hp, later even 240 pieces! The top speed of the latter is more than 210 km / h, very fast for a van. People also bought one. In fact, the market for modified Transporters is bigger than ever.

Chevrolet HHR SS Panel Van

2009

The Chevrolet HHR is, of course, a direct competitor for the Chrysler PT Cruiser. In fact, General Motors even bought the designer away from Chrysler! Although the HHR was better than the Chrysler in all areas, it was the Chrysler that proved more popular. Simply because when the HHR came on the market, everyone was done with retro design. The HHR is in most cases a kind of midi-MPV-like thing. There was also a fast SS version and later a commercial vehicle variant. In 2009, Chevrolet combined the SS trim and commercial vehicle variant.

That resulted in the HHR SS Panel Van. The 2.0 EcoTec engine produces 260 hp. Add to that the fact that the HHR SS Panel Van is not very big or heavy and you can conclude that it is not only fast for a van, but just really fast. It is of course a very specific car that no one really needed. A year and a half later, it went out of production again. 216 were built, of which about 50 with a manual gearbox. This car is therefore about twice as rare as a Ferrari Enzo!

Ford Transit TWR Jaguar XJ220

1990

You probably know this one from Top Gear. In the episode that we will now call slightly racist, the jolly trio (Jeremy, James and Richard) take on the Australian trio of TopGear. Of course, the British can only win by cheating no matter what. The first cheating happens with this Transit. Of course it’s super-hilarious to spoon the engine of a supercar into a van. The idea behind it was brilliant.

In this way, the Jaguar engineers could test the powertrain without being noticed. The car was not spared and also served as a transport to get sandwiches and parts. Indeed, like a van. But then one with 550 to 650 hp from a 3.5 V6 with two huge turbos. The only things that really gave it away were the wheels and the subtle lowering.

Ford Transit Supervan

Of course we can’t forget the Ford Transit Supervan. At Ford they invented this type of car. There are four generations, all three of which get our attention. Because hey, these are the three coolest and fastest company buses ever made. Ford was able to use the Supervan for promotional purposes for several years.

Ford Transit Supervan 1

1971

The idea comes from Ford UK. Ford wanted (and still wants) to focus on the drivers of the cars, not just the fleet owner. So a Transit has to steer well and appeal to the drivers. What better way to do that than by combining the platform, engine and transmission of a GT40 with the bodywork of a Ford Transit. The colossus could reach a top speed of 240 km/h.

Ford Supervan 2

1984

A second version followed 13 years later, the Ford Supervan 2. The basis was again a race car, a C100 Group C racer. The engine is a DFL-V8. This is a variant of the famous DFV that we know from many Formula 1 cars. The DFL engine was the block for the long distances. The top speed of this colossus is 280 km/h! It was a bit strange that the Supervan was only able to serve as a promotional vehicle for a very short time: this model already went out of production in 1985, namely.

Ford Transit Supervan 3

1994

Special: in this case the bus arrived on time. In fact, the Supervan was allowed to come to the attention of the facelift of this generation. In fact it is the Supervan 2, but converted and with new engines, the Cosworth HB with which Michael Schumacher took his first title. Ford used this car for many promotional activities. In 2004 the bus (which is actually slightly smaller than a real Transit) got a new engine, a 3.0 V6 from Cosworth with supercharger.

Ford Super Van 4

2022

Nowadays, special projects also have to be electric. The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 4 is the heaviest of the bunch. Electric does not mean slower, on the contrary. The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan 4 has no less than 4 engines that together deliver 1,972 hp! This allows the device to sprint to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds.

GMC Vandura

1983

TRAAA LALALAAAAA, TRALA LAAAAHHHH. TRALLAALAAALLAAAAAAAA LALA LAAAAAAAAH! TRALALALA, TRALA LALAAAAAAAAA.

“I pity the fool!!!!”

“I love it when a plan comes together!”

And doooorrrr….

Brabus Viano 6.1 (W443)

2004

Strictly speaking, the Mercedes-Benz Viano is a passenger car version of the Vito. However, it is not an MPV, but a van in which seats could be placed by chance. The Brabus Viano is a special case. Brabus had quite a few tuning kits on offer for the Vito, Viano and V-Class, including only 4.0 V6 conversions.

The thickest was this factory Brabus, with a 6.1 liter V8 good for 426 hp to the rear wheels. The best part is that brabus did almost nothing to the appearance. It looked like a neat bus. One that happens to reach 250 km/h with ease.

Nissan NV

2022

Not very sporty, but very cool and powerful. The Nissan NV was an old-fashioned company bus before the US market. There people like to use this kind of body-on-fame buses that consume an extremely large amount of fuel and are relatively tight. The nice thing is, you can get it with a Mopar very big motors.

There is a V8 with 261 hp, but also a 5.6 V8 from the Nissan Titan with 375 hp. 375! From a V8 that drives the rear wheels. Hopefully someone will bring one to the Netherlands. The ideal van to deliver wheatgrass juices and quinoa bars.

