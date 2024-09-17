Recently, a woman from the United States told in an article what are The 13 Aldi products that allow you to stay within your budget, and argued that the quality and affordable prices of this chain make it one of the best places to buy your food.

According to the criteria of

Besides, described the food chain as one of the cheapest, accessible in terms of location and with significant growth in the country, which is why it has become one of Schneider’s favorite chains for grocery shopping.

In this sense, he took on the task of sharing with the aforementioned media, what are The 13 Aldi products that are a must on your shopping list and help you stay within your budget:

Energy bars Elevation for US$1.

Elevation for US$1. Generic cereals from Aldi for US$2.15.

from Aldi for US$2.15. Lobster Roll Sauce from Aldi for US$3.80.

from Aldi for US$3.80. Brie from Aldi for US$4.

from Aldi for US$4. Turkey pate from Kirkwood for US$2.90.

from Kirkwood for US$2.90. Salad Kits from US$3.

from US$3. Breeches from Mamma Cozzi for US$2.40.

from Mamma Cozzi for US$2.40. Aloe Vera Drink from Nature’s Nectar for US$1.

from Nature’s Nectar for US$1. Tortilla chips from Restaurant Style for US$2.

from Restaurant Style for US$2. Hawaiian Stuffing Mix Chef’s Cupboard for US$1.45.

Chef’s Cupboard for US$1.45. Cream cheese from Happy Farms for US$2.

from Happy Farms for US$2. Wheat and honey bread from L’Oven Fresh for US$1.85.

from L’Oven Fresh for US$1.85. Peanut Butter Cookies Benton’s for US$1.46.

Recommended some of these items as good gifts. Photo:MercadoLibre Share

How many Aldi stores are there in the United States and where are they located?



According to Aldi’s official website, There are 2,414 branches distributed across 39 states in the United States. Top states with a significant number of chain stores include Illinois, Texas, Florida and New York, with cities such as Chicago, Houston and Orlando reported to have the highest concentration of branches.