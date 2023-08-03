Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

In which country are the people the rudest? People who live abroad answer this question. First place surprises hikers in particular.

In February 2023, Internations, a network for people living abroad, surveyed around 12,000 people living abroad in a study. They were asked to rate various aspects of being a foreigner on a scale from one to seven. This resulted in several rankings.

For example, the participants rated what working life is like in their country – inclusive Maternity leave and parental benefits that these 6 EU countries handle better Than germany. They provided information on the financial situation in the respective country and rated the local quality of life (by the way, Germany ranks 18th out of 53 here).

11 countries where friendliness is not considered good form

They also indicated how easy it is for foreigners to feel at home in their country. Mexico takes the lead here, closely followed by Brazil and the Philippines. The lower seats are from European countries, which American tourists even warn against. Nordic countries in particular perform poorly in the “Ease of Settling in Index”.

You will look in vain for friendliness, a feeling of welcome and friends in some of these states. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA took a closer look at the countries in which the locals said it to the foreigners study make it the hardest. Here are the 11 countries that foreigners rated as the lowest for “Local Friendliness”.

1. Austria

Maybe it’s a good thing that you meet fewer people when hiking in Austria. © imagebroker/Imago/Collage/BuzzFeed

Only a third of expats in Austria (33 percent) agree that people in Austria are friendly towards foreign residents. Globally, that number is 65 percent.

2. Kuwait

Kuwait has always been at the bottom of the friendliness ranking. Foreigners have a hard time feeling welcome here, making friends and building a support network.

3. Denmark

4. Czech Republic

5. Germany

6. South Korea

7. Norway

8. Switzerland

Incidentally, Switzerland does not only perform poorly in the foreigner ranking when it comes to friendliness. When it comes to healthcare, too, Switzerland only ranks in the middle – mainly because of the high costs.

9. Estonia

10. Sweden

Sweden occupies one of the last ten places in the friendliness ranking. When it comes to work-life balance, however, the Nordic country picks up a large portion of points and comes in third.

11. Singapore

The skyline in Marina Bay, Singapore © IMAGO / Panthermedia

