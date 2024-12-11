Spainnext to Portugalhas made a strong commitment to host one of the most important events in sport. He World Cup 2030 It was the great dream of the Iberian candidacy made up of both neighboring countries. And finally it will be fulfilled, although with a small participation of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Be that as it may, apart from the lobbying work and international image, it is very important that the project presents attractive cities and stadiums for the celebration of the key event in world football. In her previous project, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has presented 11 possible venues to host the matches played in Spain in this 2030 World Cup. Being designated the venue for an event like this brings economic benefits to the city, due to the direct and indirect income implied by the massive movement of tourists to a venue to follow the matches of your selection.

La Cartuja Stadium (Seville)

Seville will be represented on the list of venues with the venue located on Isla de la Cartuja, constantly renovated and which will undergo further renovations to be fully suitable for the event. With capacity for more than 60,000 peoplethe Seville venue already has experience hosting matches of the Spanish team, from the last Euro 2020, as well as finals of the Copa del Rey and the Europa League. Furthermore, it is located in a city with a lot of hotel capacity.

Riazor (La Coruña)

Without leaving Galicia, another of the stadiums in charge of hosting 2030 World Cup matches is Riazor, the home of the Real Club Deportivo de la Coruñaa historical group that is experiencing low times and trying to leave the First Federation. Venue that witnesses matches of the Spanish team, as well as important events in the Champions League. Opened in 1944, it has capacity for 32,490 spectators and it was one of the venues for the only World Cup held to date in Spain. It is located in a town with 250,000 inhabitants.









San Mamés (Bilbao)

The Cathedral of Spanish football, a football venue by autonomy, is one of the largest football stadiums in the Iberian Peninsula. It is an enclosure with capacity for more than 53,000 spectators and is qualified with top category by UEFA. It is relatively recent, since it was completed in 2013 and Bilbao is one of the most football-loving cities on the national scene.

Anoeta (San Sebastian)

Completely renovated a few months ago, the football stadium where the team plays Royal Society San Sebastián is another venue for the 2030 World Cup that, without a doubt, has great appeal in one of the most beautiful cities in the north and with a climate that is usually milder in the summer months than those experienced in other cities. latitudes. It has the capacity to 40,000 spectators and modern facilities.

New Romareda (Zaragoza)

The house of Royal Zaragoza It is another of the historic fields of Spanish football that will also host the World Cup event. With capacity for more than 33,000 spectatorsalready hosted the 1982 World Cup. Many possible reforms and renovations of the building have been planned, but perhaps a possible inclusion among the final venues would give Zaragoza the option of updating the venue and hosting World Cup matches for the second time.

Camp Nou (Barcelona)

One of the elite and largest capacity stadiums in Spain, the stadium where the FC Barcelona It is the venue to host a World Cup semi-final. It is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation that has forced the team to play for more than one season in Montjuic, but when the work is finished it will be consolidated as the elite stadium that it is, with a capacity of 105,000 spectators. It will be a fixed headquarters, due to the magnitude of the efficiency and the city in which it is located.

RCDE Stadium (Barcelona, ​​Cornellá – El Prat)

Located in the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​between the municipalities of Cornellá and El Prat, it was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 40,500 spectators. It has elite category by UEFA and is a completely covered venue. The hotel offer in the area gives you many options, although the presence of the imposing Camp Nou may hinder you.

Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)

The jewel in the crown and venue par excellence in the 2030 World Cup. It is being considered as the venue for the final and a semi-final. House of real Madridstill immersed in a macro reform that has consolidated it as one of the most impressive stadiums in world football. It has a capacity of 84,744 spectators and it is in the heart of the capital of Spain, so it has all the guarantees of having already hosted World Cups, Euro Cups, Champions League finals and even a Copa Libertadores de América.

Metropolitan (Madrid)

Also in Madrid is the stadium where the team plays its games. Atlético de Madridthe Metropolitan. With the ability to more than 70,000 spectators It can host matches of any category in a World Cup, in addition to being a relatively modern venue, since it was built in 2017. It has connections to public transport despite being far from the central area of ​​the city.

The city stadium Murcia It has a capacity for 31,179 spectators, but an expansion is planned up to 43,000 for the 2030 World Cup. The Spanish team has played in this venue four times.

La Rosaleda (Málaga)

The stadium in which he plays Malaga CF It is an enclosure of more than 30,000 spectators which has been remodeled in recent years and is presented as a good alternative as a headquarters due to its connections with the airport to the main European capitals and its good hotel offer and tourist attraction. It already hosted matches in the 1982 World Cup and will host the 2030 World Cup again.

Gran Canaria Stadium (Las Palmas)

The only stadium outside the peninsular territory where the World Cup would be played, the island of Gran Canaria offers the venue where the Las Palmas Sports Union as a possible headquarters. Conceived at first as a multipurpose venue, the latest works eliminated the athletics track to leave a stadium with capacity for 32,392 spectators. The tourist attraction and hotel offer is undeniable for all of the Canary Islands.

Although the Federation’s dossier only includes these 11 venues, the Government is working to try to add at least two more: Balaídos and the Nuevo Mestalla, but at the moment it is not known if they will finally be able to enter Spain’s venues for the 2030 World Cup. .