The German Academy for Football Culture selects the football slogan of the year. In 2020 eleven sayings made it into the selection.
From more than 150 quotes, eleven were nominated for the football slogan of the year. The winner receives 5,000 euros, which are endowed for a charitable purpose. Imke Wübbenhorst won in 2019. She was the first woman to train a senior league men’s team. “I’m a professional. I line up according to tail length,” said the 31-year-old.
” Now other people are the stars, that’s nice too. ”
In the Corona time without football, other people came into focus. Nils Petersen thought it was good.
‘If you don’t manage to score against HSV, you shouldn’t try to get an advantage on the back of a refugee who hasn’t done anything to anyone, but should rather look at your own mistakes in sport.
The HSV coach could not understand the objections to the game ratings because of the Bakery Jatta case.
” Who do we have to offend to get people thinking about the EU’s border policy? ”
Bayern fans after the Hopp case. They wanted to point out the proportionality of public discussions.
” No stadium ban on gender – being a fan is a human right ”
The reaction of fans of the Iron after Sahar Khodayari set himself on fire in protest and committed suicide. She protested against the ban on women in Iran from attending men’s games.
”ZIP your lips!’
At the friendly between Germany and Argentina in Dortmund there was a minute’s silence for the victims of the attack in Halle. One spectator failed to remain silent – and was clearly reprimanded by another.
” I once said to my sister: If you ever marry a man, take a Schalke. You can disappoint him as often as you want – he’ll always stay by your side. ”
Schalke are capable of suffering. Is that why they are also better husbands?
‘The opportunity was there to show everyone that something like this is not accepted. Not in Germany. Not in the Bundesliga. Not in our club. ”
KPB after the racism scandal by Clemens Tönnies.
” The only one I saw was Olli Kahn. I was in my mid twenties and was scared. ”
Who wouldn’t sift the Titan? Referee Manuel Gräfe played it safe.
” Life is not FC Bayern. Life is more like the club. ”
Or also: Life is not a request concert!
” It has nothing to do with football … it’s not even worth half without fans. ”
There is nothing more to add to the testimony of referee Deniz Aytekin.
” Adi, get in touch if you need a break in the game! ”
The SGE fans show humor after the abuse against Dietmar Hopp. The DFB had announced that it would interrupt the game in the event of insulting calls or posters.
