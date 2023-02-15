From nurses and construction helpers, to child care work. The Danny Foundation (Devoloping Aptitudes for a New Nation and Youth) announced four job calls for 1,000 Colombians to apply for these jobs. The maximum period will be until this Friday, February 17.

(Also: These are the professions with which you can get a visa in Australia)

These are contracts ranging from four months to an indefinite term, and with salaries starting at 260 euros. (one million three hundred thousand Colombian pesos), up to seven thousand dollars (13 million pesos).

The Danny Foundation is a Colombian organization with more than ten years of experience, focused on education and international exchange programs, whether academic or work.

(Also: Do ​​you telework and want to live in Spain? This is the visa that allows you to do so)

In total there are 1,000 job vacancies offered like this:

– 300 openings for the special program work and travel in the United States.

– 300 vacancies for nurses in Germany.

– 200 vacancies for childcare and home care in Germany, France, Austria and the USA.

– 200 vacancies for construction assistants in Hungary

To apply for vacancies you can access the official website of Fundación Danny and search for contact information.

These are offers for nurses, child care providers, among others. See also After inflating the numbers of vaccinated people, Queiroga deletes the post on Twitter - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Work and travel in the United States

The program work and travel It is an excellent opportunity for those interested in discover all corners of the United States while discovering their passion for work.

The program allows people to access a job for a maximum period of four months while also taking advantage of the tourism offers in the sector. The time can be postponed one more month to travel.

(Keep reading: This is the 2023 calendar of public holidays in the United States)

The vacancies offered are intended mainly to the tourism sector, especially in those regions of low temperatures where winter sports are usually practiced. There are also vacancies in the hotel, restaurant and amusement park sector.

The program applies only to students between the ages of 18 and 28 who have a basic-intermediate level of English.

The days are between 35 and 42 hours a week, and the salary is between $11 and $18 dollars per hour, which would be a average monthly income between $5,000 and $7,000 dollars.

To live and work in the United States permanently, you will need a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card). See also Combat units of the 6th LNR Cossack Regiment advanced towards Seversk Photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

Vacancies for nurses in Germany

Those interested must be registered nurses, with a minimum experience of two years, knowledge of the language and be between the ages of 21 and 43.

Those selected will have a Fixed monthly income and an indefinite term contract.

(You may be interested in: Do you live or want to live in the United States? These are the taxes you must pay)

If selected, you can work as a nursing assistant, with a monthly income of $2,400 euros, while your title is validated. Once he finishes that process, You will be able to work fully with a salary of $3,000 to $4,000 euros per month.

In recent months, it has been shown that several countries in the world are accessing the entry of Colombians without the need for a visa. Photo:

Child and home care in Europe or the US

The Danny Foundation offers 200 vacancies for young Colombians to dedicate themselves to childcare and home care in Germany, France, Austria and the United States, for a maximum period of 12 months.

The applicants You should not worry about accommodation or foodsince they will reside in the home where they will work and receive food throughout their stay.

(Read: How to obtain permanent residence if your spouse is from the US?)

Those selected will have a 35-hour week for European countries, and 48 hours a week in the United States. The income is $260 euros and $650 dollars, respectively.

The Danny Foundation offers 200 vacancies for young Colombians to dedicate themselves to childcare and home care.

Construction assistant in Hungary

Interested parties must have a Minimum one year experience in construction and basic knowledge of English. If they are selected, they will have permanent employment and a work permit for up to two years in a construction site near Budapest.

(We recommend: Valentine’s Day: the list of countries that prohibit this holiday)

accommodation is covered within the offer, and the fixed monthly salary is $1100 euro. You will also have the possibility of applying to other jobs in the medium or long term.

VENERABLE SANTIAGO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME