The elegance and style They are factors about which a lot has been talked about throughout history. Beauty and good dress They can be innate qualities or perhaps skills that can train, devise and improve with the step … weather. To these theories now adds The new technology factor; And it is that beyond the advances in the search for new ways of optimizing, creating textiles and committing to industry, artificial intelligence seems to have much to contribute to the fashionista panorama.

At this point, there is no doubt that AI is revolutionizing the world, and with the recent appearance of Deepseeka Chinese startup that has developed advanced AI models at a fraction of the cost of its western competitors, in Sumissura, the e-commerce of custom women’s clothing. They have carried out a curious experiment by comparing their results with another famous AI such as chatgpt. The platform that was born in 2013 with the aim of offering a proposal with customization options, fabrics and styles proposes technology a ranking with the 10 Spanish women They dress better, a list of known names of the social landscape.

Some of the conclusions that emerge from the comparison are that Deepseek is inclined to a more classic style, including names such as Inés Sastre and Mónica Cruzwhile Chatgpt commitment to fresher and more modern figures like María Pedraza and Macarena Gómez. There are also differences in recognition to designers: Teresa Helbig According to Depseek, Inés Domecq According to chatgpt. Interestingly, no AI included Rosalia in her lists despite the fact that the singer’s style has marked a generation, the artist with more style of 2024 was named by the famous ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine and is regular to collaborate with large houses of fashion as Louis Vuitton and Jean Paul Gaultier.

The top 10 of the most elegant, according to AI

The model Blanca Padilla It occupies the tenth position of the ranking due, among other things to its “great international projection, always impeccable in red carpets and fashion campaigns,” says the AI.

In position number 9, we find Sara Carbonero: «His Bohemian-Chic style has marked a trend in Spain, betting on brands like SLow Love (his own firm), Zara or Isabel Marant«.

In 8, AI stands out Macarena Gómez as A “actress with a very personal, daring and an extravagant point that leaves no indifferent in fashion events.”

María Pedraza, in the 7th position: «Actress and model that combines looks Youth and fresh With a sophisticated air. He likes to play with trends without losing naturalness. “

Queen Letizia, Sara Carbonero or Inés Domecq is in the list of the most elegant Spaniards, according to AI

Gtres



In position 6, the presenter and model Nieves Álvarez stands out as one: «Absolute reference in fashion, with a predilection for structured and elegant designs of Stéphane Rolland, Elie Saab either Balmain.

Eugenia Silva occupies number 5 as one: «Top model that dominates elegance with a natural and sophisticated style, betting on firms such as Loewe, Roberto Diz either Dior«.

In the fourth position it stands out Inés Domecq: «Business and designer, creator of The IQ Collection, known for her refined and modern style with Andalusian winks.

Tamara Falcó is positioned in number 3: «His style has evolved over time, combining sophistication with classic touches and preppy. Brands like Carolina Herrera either Pedro del Hierro They are his favorites «.

The second position is for Penelope Cruz: «International renowned actress who shines with looks of Chanel, Ralph & Russo either Versaceboth in red carpets and in more relaxed events.

And finally, Queen Letizia, international reference for elegance, is installed in the first position: «Always impeccable, mix classical elegance with modern touches, betting on Spanish designers such as Felipe Varela and Carolina Herrera «.