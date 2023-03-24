United States.- When a person decides to travel to the United States, the most important are the visa and the passport, after this he continues to have to face a immigration process rigorous and complex.

One of the most important parts of this process is the interview with an immigration officerwhere a series of questions are asked to determine if the applicant meets the requirements to obtain a visa or an immigrant status in the country.

In this article, we will review the 10 most common questions asked by immigration in the United States during an immigration interview.

While each interview is unique and the questions may vary from case to case, these questions are a good reference to prepare for the interview and increase your chances of success.

1. What is the purpose of your trip to the United States?

This is one of the most basic questions that migration in the United States asks, but it is fundamental. The immigration officer needs to know if his trip is temporary or permanent, if he is looking for a job or just visiting friends or family.

2. Do you have family or friends in the United States?

This question is important because it can indicate if the applicant has ties to the country and if they have established support for their arrival.

3. What is your current employment situation?

This question is relevant to determining whether the applicant has the means to support himself during his stay in the United States.

4. Have you been convicted of any crime?

The immigration officer needs to ensure that the applicant does not have a criminal record that may affect their ability to enter the country.

5. Have you had any problems with the law in another country?

This question is similar to the previous one, but focuses on crimes committed in other

6. How long will your stay be?

You must count exactly the time of your visit, so the agent can authorize the days you need or extend the term up to six months.

7. Where or with whom are you going to stay?

If it is a hotel reservation, they will most likely ask you for proof of the reservation.

In case you stay at the house of a relative or friend, they will surely ask you the relationship and the name of that person.

8. If you are accompanied, what is your relationship?

It is important that if you are accompanied you have to confirm the relationship of the people who go with you and the reason for which they travel.

9. Do you have family in the United States?

This is for the agents to verify that you do not have any family members with irregular immigration status in the country.

10. When was the last time you traveled to the United States?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement keeps track of all the times you’ve entered and left the country, so there’s no way you can fool them.