Titles like League of Legends or Valorant continue to dominate the reference streaming platform.

The world of video game streaming continues to grow and be important for companies. We have as a recent example the good numbers of the Overwatch 2 beta in Twitteralthough today we have to look at last month to take stock of what platform users consume the most.

The data collected by Stream Charts we are left with a month of April in which we again have peaks of literally million viewers looking at the same category. Leading the top is Chatting, which is specified when content creators aren’t running any games and just interacting with their chat, but the rest of the top 10 is still packed with video games.

League of Legends has had a peak viewership of over a millionAs for the most viewed title, there are not many surprises, because it is once again League of Legends that leads its sector with 129.5 million hours watched on the purple platform. His pursuer has not been far behind in this regard, although if we look at the peak of users, which amounts to one million.

As the second most played game we have Grand Theft Auto V, or rather GTA Online, which continues to benefit from the role servers and the races and events that are added to multiplayer. It has registered 128.74 million hours viewed during the month of April and a peak of viewers that exceeds half a million.

Games with the most viewing hours on Twitch in April (Streams Charts)

Behind come other usual suspects on Twitch, competitive shooter mostly. We find proper names like Valorant, the tactical shooting game from Riot Games, followed by the most successful battle royale of the moment: Fortnite, from Epic Games, and the inexhaustible Apex Legends, from Respawn and EA.

We have to go to the bottom of the top to find the first title purely one player. It is none other than Elden Ring, the latest work from FromSoftware that, despite its launch at the end of February, continues to be one of the most streamed (and purchased) games with each passing week.

Most viewed categories on Twitch in April

chatting

League of Legends

Grand Theft Auto V

Valorant

Fortnite

apex legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Elden Ring

dota 2

Call of Duty: Warzone



These figures come in the middle of a somewhat delicate situation for the purple platform, since despite the new tools they are implementing to help content creators, the scheduled changes have generated much controversy for the future of Twitch, which will have a direct impact on the income of streamers.

