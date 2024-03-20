













These are the 10 most popular anime series on Crunchyroll









Reddit released a count of the most popular anime titles on a distribution platform – based on review engagement and reaction. Crunchyroll has a very extensive catalog and it seems that the first places already have a very fixed place in the preferences of fans.

The dark shonen stand out in the titles, but there are also sweeter installments such as Spy x Family, which is one of the most successful deliveries so far.

Below I present to you the ten most popular anime titles and in my opinion, they are not unexpected. They are surely among your favorites:

One Piece

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw Man

Spy x Family

Attack on Titan

Solo Leveling

My Hero Academia

Mushoku Tensei

Naruto Shippuden

One Piece It is one of the most popular shonen and remains one of the most stable and long-lived releases in the industry. On the other hand, Demon Slayer It has been a unique and very precious anime that has given a whole new twist to demon stories.

Jujutsu Kaisen came to break our hearts after turning the blood to a darker tone and Chainsaw Man part of an irremediable absurdity, painful but hopeful.

Obviously, it also appears My Hero Academia and Attack On Titanin addition to the Forger family anime and the new installment of Leveling only. Let us remember that the anime One Piece It obtained around 420 thousand reviews that sustain its popularity and are the fans' seal of quality. Is your favorite on the list?

Anime and Crunchyroll

Anime has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, perhaps this depends a lot on its new distribution, now Crunchyroll has more titles and more facilities to access its catalog. Although It is accused of not having optimal service (especially in big releases), in addition to monopolizing the industry (after acquiring Funimation), It is undeniable that perhaps for this reason, the platform is the most reliable to watch anime installments in simulcast format and that it has official dubbing.

What do you think of the platform?

