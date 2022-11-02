The Superintendence of Companies presented its Report on the financial behavior of 33 Colombian soccer clubs.

“The information presented corresponds to the analysis of data as of December 31, 2021 of 31 Colombian soccer clubs organized as corporations and 2 associations of non-profit entities supervised by the Ministry of Sports”reported the body.

From the outset, according to the superintendent of companies, Billy Escobar Pérez, the report “reflects orna positive economic recovery which, in their figures, represents an increase in their income from ordinary activities of 41.3% and a reduction in their loss of 35.2%”.

These are the ten teams that, according to the report, had the highest income last year.

The millionaire received by the Colombian teams

According to the Superintendency of Companies, the ten clubs with the highest income in 2021 were:

* Figures in billions of pesos



1. Athletic National ($58.9)

2. Athletic Junior ($42.6)

3. Millionaires (32.6)

4. Santa Fe (28.5)

5. America of Cali (25.8)

6. Deportivo Cali (22.1)

7. Sports Tolima (21.9)

8. DIM (21.3)

9. Equity (15.9)

10. Eleven Caldes (9.9)

“Club Deportivo Popular Junior increased its income from 2020 to 2021 by $4.4 billion, with a share of the total income of all 33 Soccer Clubs of 11.0%, occupying second place,” the report states.

“Azul y Blanco Millonarios presented a recovery in its income, reflecting an increase in income such as box office and subscriptions (143%), sale of sporting goods (79%), and advertising and sponsorship (63%). On this occasion, it did not receive income for participating in tournaments,” he adds.

