Xbox started the year 2021 in style in a month of January where Xbox Game Pass received a great batch of games, where we can already enjoy the exclusive and successful The Medium. Although, this month has not started badly with the new and interesting Games With Gold February 2021, where we can now download Gears 5, Resident Evil and Indian Jones for free on Xbox. But this is not all, since we have also known that Judgment is coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.
As you can see, Microsoft’s trend is games and more games. So while we wait for the new games to be announced for Xbox Game Pass in February 2021, where Microsoft could bring back a game much loved by fans. Now we leave you with the list of 10 great games coming to Xbox in February, a month that will enjoy the launch of Little Nightmares 2, among other great titles that you can see below.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 4)
In Werewolf: The Apocalypse – EarthbloodYou are Cahal, a powerful Garou who decided to go into exile after losing control of his own destructive rage. It can transform into a wolf and Crinos, a huge ferocious beast. Master your three forms and their corresponding powers to punish those who defile Gaia. A unique experience full of gritty combat and mystical adventures, inspired by the famous role-playing game.
Glittering Sword – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 5)
Not all games can be classified solely by screenshots. It is like the essence of a human being that cannot be measured with a staged photo. And therefore, Glittering Sword It’s not that kind of game some might think of judging from the screenshots or trailer. At first glance it looks like a typical action adventure, like many other classic titles from the 90s. Glittering Sword is packed with spiritual references to these classic gaming brands, and its bright and balanced graphics environment helps the player to immerse themselves in the memorable adventure.
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles – Xbox Series X | S (February 5)
Return to the world of survival horror in Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles. Monstrous beasts and disfigured remains roam free with their numbers increasing rapidly. Scattered and separated from their fellow survivors, they have fled to a large mansion to escape the relentless Horde. Your only goal now is to survive. Explore the mansion, locate the supplies and find a way to wake up from this nightmare. But somehow … you know your fate is sealed.
Roombo: First Blood – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 5)
Hack home automation devices like lights, doors and other gadgets to set traps or improvise weapons throughout the house. Hide under furniture, set your trajectory and launch yourself on your enemies, ramming them so violently that they jump into the air, then take them on while they are on the ground.
Little Nightmares 2 – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 11)
Return to the enchanting horror world of Little Nightmares II, an adventure and suspense game in which you are Mono, a young man trapped in a world distorted by the buzzing transmission of a distant tower. Together with his new friend Six, Mono sets out to discover the disturbing secrets of the signal tower, if they can overcome the constant succession of threats and new enemies.
On The Road The Truck Simulator – Xbox Series X and Xbox One (February 11)
On The Road – Truck Simulator offers everything a trucker’s heart desires. In this realistic truck simulation, you have over 6500km of highways and country roads at your disposal, including numerous detailed highway interchanges. Get behind the wheel of a MAN TGX or Scania R Series and discover more than 15 German cities such as Hamburg, Bremen, Cologne, Hannover and Berlin, with unique road designs and views. Furthermore, many other points of interest also await to be discovered along your journey.
Outbreak: Lost Hope – Xbox Series X | S (February 12)
In Outbreak lost hope experiences a mother’s desperate search for her daughter amid a nationwide epidemic. This story follows Gwen right after her harrowing escape from a city center during the outbreak. A terrible accident causes him to be separated from his daughter Hope and he has to fight the undead to survive … and save his daughter.
Endurance: Space Action – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 12)
Endurance: Space Action is a pixel art top-down shooter with retro old school vibes. It tells the story of an investigator on a spaceship called Endurance, where one day all the crew members got infected and went crazy. Your goal is to survive in this spaceship and find out what happened to the crew, how this disease spread through this spaceship and also rescue your friends who get into trouble. You will be fighting with your old colleagues, since they want you dead now, you will be helping your friends who are still sane and have not yet contracted the infection.
Rover Wars: Battle for Mars – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (February 12)
If you’re up for a spicy casual cocktail of action and strategy, but don’t plan on spending hours learning how to play, then Rover wars it could be your thing. Jump straight into action with your little Rover to start building factories and damaging enemy units. The key to the game is in the management of resources and the placement of the different types of factories. The factories drive out the minions who will find their way to the opposite buildings and destroy them. Once you destroy the enemy base, you win. simple.
