If you are looking to make your home in the United States and you are on a tight budget, it is essential to know which are the cheapest places to live in the country.

Here’s a list of the 10 cities and metropolitan areas that offer the most affordable cost of living in 2023, without sacrificing quality of life.

1. Toledo, OH: Located in the heart of the Midwest, Toledo It is known for its diversified economy and a wide range of affordable housing options. With a low cost of living and a welcoming community, this city offers an excellent quality of life for its residents.

2. Memphis, Tennessee: In addition to being famous for its rich musical history, Memphis it is also known for its attractive housing options at reasonable prices. With a thriving cultural scene and numerous parks and green spaces, this southern city is a popular choice for those seeking a more affordable lifestyle.

3. McAllen, Texas: Located in the southern tip of Texas, McAllen offers a low cost of living and a warm climate year-round. This border city stands out for its gastronomic and cultural options, making it a charming place to settle.

4. Kansas City, Missouri: Known for her delicious barbecue and her love of baseball, Kansas City it is also a great option for those looking to live affordably.

With a vibrant arts scene and a hospitable community, this Midwestern city has attracted many new residents in recent years.

Toledo, Ohio, located in the heart of the Midwest. Photo: Pixabay

5. Lincoln, Nebraska: Lincoln is a college town that offers a relatively low cost of living and a stable economy. With a large number of parks and outdoor spaces, it is an ideal place for those who enjoy nature and tranquility.

6. Indianapolis, Indiana: Indiana’s capital has experienced steady growth in recent years, yet still maintains an affordable cost of living. With numerous sporting and cultural events, Indianapolis offers a wide variety of activities for everyone.

7. Omaha, Nebraska: Another city in the Midwest that is among the cheapest to live in in 2023 is Omaha. With a booming economy and a welcoming atmosphere, this city is a popular choice for families and young professionals.

8. Des Moines, Iowa: Des Moines is a growing city that offers an amazing number of job opportunities and affordable living. With low unemployment and an energetic community, this city has gained popularity among those looking for a place to settle and prosper.

Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Pixabay

9. Akron, Ohio: Located between Cleveland and Canton, Akron offers a low cost of living combined with an attractive urban and suburban atmosphere. Known for its industrial heritage and support for the arts, this city is a treasure trove for those seeking a more affordable life.

10. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Closing out the list, Oklahoma City combines a booming economy with a low cost of living. With a warm and friendly climate, this city is known for its southern hospitality and growing culinary scene.

From the beauty of the Midwest to the warmth of the South, these options will give you the chance to enjoy life without worrying about overspending.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products