Do you know what we do? We’re going to kick our own list down a bit. Of course, the cheapest cars with 500 hp or more are all electric. Petrol cars with such figures have all been wiped out of the market by the BPM baton. Plus, we’re talking about some pretty heavy stuff here – so they’re not necessarily lightning fast either.

But what is fascinating to see is how quickly the market is filling up. A year ago we called the Kia EV6 GT ‘the most horsepower for the least money’. Now it only just makes it to the top five of this list. A lot has arrived, mainly from China, and Tesla has significantly lowered its prices. Would you choose one of these cars?

BYD Seal AWD (50,025 euros)

The number 3.8 is stuck on the back of the BYD Seal AWD. Previously, this would mean a 3.8-liter engine, but now it refers to the 0-to-100 time. Not impressive enough in the EV era as far as we’re concerned to parade it around, but it’s still better than one ‘babe on board’-sticker.

The Seal AWD costs just over half a ton and then you get two electric motors (one per axle) that together produce 530 hp and 670 Nm. This makes it the cheapest car at the moment with more than 500 hp. You know the 0-to-100 time and the top speed is a relatively modest 180 km/h.

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD (59,990 euros)

We don’t have to tell you anymore that Tesla likes to do things slightly differently than other car brands. For example, the car brand prefers not to communicate the power of its cars. Only for the impressive Plaid models does Tesla reveal the power (1,020 hp), but not the torque. With the Tesla Model Y Performance it is therefore not possible to say with certainty exactly how powerful the car is.

If you enter a random license plate of the Tesla Model Y Performance at the RDW, the database will tell you that the car has 462 hp. But plenty of other specification lists state that the car has around 530 hp. With a 0-to-100 time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h, it is certainly in line with the other cars with 500 hp in this list.

Zeekr 001 Performance (63,490 euros)

Zeekr, Volvo’s young sister brand, knows how to make headlines. For example, in China they offer a version of the 001 with a 140 kWh battery and more than 1,000 kilometers of range, and in a while they will even come with a version with 1,300 hp and a special Räikkönen mode.

This version of the Zeekr 001 is slightly less silly, but with 544 hp you still have little to complain about. The 0-to-100 time is 3.8 seconds, just like the BYD Seal, and the top speed is 200 km/h. For the attentive reader: Volvo’s speed limiter is not necessarily on cars from other Geely brands.

Kia EV6 GT (69,295 euros)

Kia proudly announced the EV6 GT with a drag race against formidable opponents such as the Porsche 911 Targa 4, the Ferrari California T and the Lamborghini Urus. He gave them all except the last one. The EV6 GT has 585 hp, a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds and a high top speed of 260 km/h.

BYD Han (69,990 euros)

We had chosen not to call this car Han, but Heng. Small children often make the sound ‘heng heng’ when they are young to imitate a car. This way you can attract customers to your brand from the tender age of 1 to 2 years, even if you only make silent EVs. Follow us for more marketing advice.

The BYD Han produces 517 hp and 700 Nm from two electric motors (again, one per axle). The 0-100 time is 3.9 seconds and the top speed is 180 km/h. So it is slightly slower than the Seal. The BYD Han is therefore somewhat larger and more luxurious than the seal.

BYD Tang (69,990 euros)

A car name that perhaps someone should have intervened in. In the Netherlands there are countless fries shops called Uncle Tang. It sounds a bit like DAF would introduce a car called Het Hoekje. Well, the name doesn’t detract from the specifications.

The BYD Tang gets 517 hp and 680 Nm. The top speed is already 180 km/h. Only the sprint power is considerably less than the other BYDs in this list. The 0-to-100 time of this large SUV is 4.6 seconds.

XPeng G9 AWD (71,990 euros)

You can enter the specifications of the XPeng G9 almost blindly into this list of the cheapest cars with more than 500 hp. Here too you get four-wheel drive from two motors and the 0-to-100 time is just under 4 seconds. The power is 551 hp and the top speed is 200 km/h. Such an AWD Performance is still quite expensive, but the entry-level costs as much as a bare Audi Q4. Not a bad offer.

BMW i4 M50 (75,504 euros)

The first and only German model in the list of the cheapest cars with 500+ hp. The electric BMW i4 M50 gives you 544 hp, 795 Nm and a 0-to-100 time of 3.9 seconds. Not really distinctive compared to all the cars above, but then you drive in a familiar German manner. And apparently the same as the Real Madrid players. Does anyone know what they drive at Fake Madrid?

Hongqi E-HS9 (79,995 euros)

In the Netherlands it is one of the three million new Chinese brands, but in its home country this is a brand with heritage. Hongqi built its first car in 1958 and this was also the first to be built completely independently of other brands in China. In their home country they have a wide range of models, but in the Netherlands the brand only carries this SUV.

With the enormous Hongqi E-HS9, the brand wants to conquer the luxury market. For the amount of car and luxury you get, the starting price of 70,000 euros may not be much, but try to get the sober consumer to spend such amounts on an unknown brand. The Executive version offers at least 551 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 4.9 seconds for just under 80,000 euros. Enough reason for you to drive a car where you always have to explain that you pronounce the brand as ‘Hontsjie’?

Nio ET7 (84,900 euros)

You know the drill – in terms of specifications, the ET7 is interchangeable with all other cars on this list. But Nio’s cars can do something other cars can’t do. Nio works with battery exchange stations, where you can exchange an empty battery for a full one. You can also hand in a full battery and take another full one with you, but that makes little sense. This trick only works if you rent the battery (or the entire car).

The 0-to-100 time is again 3.8 seconds and the top speed is 200 km/h. The Nio is slightly more powerful than other cars in this list: 652 hp and 850 Nm. By the way, Nio would like you to take out a subscription, so you pay at least 1,160 euros per month for the 100-kWh version. To buy it costs 93,900 euros. You can also buy the car and rent the battery, which saves 21,000 (100 kWh) or 12,000 euros (75 kWh) in purchase.