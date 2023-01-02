These are the 10 cheapest cars of 2023 in the Netherlands

The 10 cheapest cars of 2023 that you can buy in the Netherlands. And yes, they are expensive!

A new year regularly means new car prices in the Netherlands. Unlike other European countries, we have an extra tax on CO2 emissions. This replaces the BPM we used to have. Basically it is a logic tool. If you want a thirsty car, you pay more tax. But if you opt for an economical pastry, you pay less. But nowadays the beacons have changed so much that you pay a lot of tax or an extremely high tax. So the cheap A-segmenters of yesteryear are also heavily taxed by the government, despite the fact that these are very economical cars.

There are also chip shortages, rising energy and transport costs and, of course, enormous inflation. This ensures that you simply get less car for much more money. But now that all the fog has lifted, what amounts are we actually talking about? That is why we take you with us with the 10 cheapest cars of 2023 in the Netherlands.

Citroen C3 PureTech

€19,990

The cheapest car in the Netherlands was often the Citroen C1. Of the triplets, the Citroen was often the cheapest and to be honest: extremely bald. In the list of the 10 cheapest cars in the Netherlands, this Citroen C3 is number 10. It is the most expensive! This is due to the asking price of 19,990, where we have the feeling that they tried to keep the price below 20 grand with all their might.

They didn’t do that by polishing the standard equipment, because this ‘You!’ version is anything but bare. You can operate the exterior mirrors electrically! Man, there is even heated seats. Cruise control is present, as well as fog lights at the front and lane departure warning. Go ahead. The 1.0 three-cylinder is good for 82 hp with which you can reach 166 km / h. Oh well, that consumption of 1 in 20 is more interesting for buyers.

Mazda 2 SkyActiv

€19,790

The A-segment cars that have remained are now rubbing against the bottom of the B-segment. The Mazda 2 is a prime example of this. This smooth Japanese is a full class larger and more mature than an A-segment car. Of course, the car has been stripped down considerably to make the price attractive. But again, it’s not quite like that.

There is an air conditioner on board the Mazda, of course manually operated. Also handy: AppleCarPlay is available. That is also your navigation system. But yes, you always used it for that, didn’t you? Other features such as LED headlights, central locking, electric windows/mirrors and a leather steering wheel are standard. Guys, isn’t that just neat for this money?

Fiat 500 Hybrid

€19,290

To be honest, we are also not really disappointed with the Fiat 500 what you get for your money. Because yes, the 500 has been in these types of overviews before, but then you had a marginal engine with minimal equipment. And now? Well, under the hood a 1.0 FireFly engine with 12V generator and a manual gearbox, a special (yet mild) hybrid configuration.

With 70 hp you also have (just) enough power to go along in the Randstad. In terms of equipment, it is not so extremely sparse, because air conditioning, electric windows / mirrors and Apple CarPlay are included as standard. Despite the fact that this model is already 15 years old, it still has a smooth appearance and it has something very timeless. In 20 years, this Fiat will still be the ideal car to pick up an espresso and canoli.

Volkswagen Up 1.0

€19,240

The Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo are no longer there, unfortunately. These two budget toppers were otherwise always below the somewhat more expensive Up. But now Volkswagen has the empire for itself. The choice is very limited, there is a nameless Volkswagen Up (the ‘up!’) and an R-Line and you can combine both with a 1.0 three-cylinder with 65 hp. There is no more e-Up and apparently no Up GTI either. The Up already indicates a bit where things are going wrong.

The cars above are not a bad deal yet, this Up is. Because for 19,240 you don’t have Apple CarPlay, but a phone holder that can hold your smartphone. Now we must honestly note that an amplifier with six speakers will be added, plus DAB. Fortunately, air conditioning is also standard, as are four doors. But that’s about it. Oh no, wait: that color (Teal Blue) is also standard! So much better than white, right?

Toyota Aygo X

€18,595

It is commendable that Toyota is at least trying to make something of it. Peugeot and Citroën have left this segment behind. The Toyota Aygo X is a driving cloth for the bleeding. It’s an A-segment crossover thing, so basically just a hatchback. But one with black bumpers and 17 inch (!) Steel rims. LED lighting is standard, probably because developing a halogen lamp unit for the entry-level model would be just as expensive.

The Aygo X in this nameless crisis version is really bare. There is still an air conditioner in it, but you have to adjust the mirrors manually and the seat is not adjustable in height. It doesn’t even have a radio in it. Oh, and there are only 2 speakers present. You should actually look at a ‘play’ or a ‘first’ version if you want the same equipment as the other cars in this overview.

Fiat Panda Hybrid

€18,450

The Fiat Panda is a true evergreen. You don’t need more car than this in your life. A Panda is super economical, very practical and averse to fashion. Only Italians can deliver a car like this. The downside is the price. Look, where Citroen C3 and Mazda 2 are B-segment hatchbacks that are a bit too expensive, 18,500 for an A-segment car is a lot of money.

Fortunately, the Panda is quite spacious for its kind, so it is not immediately disturbing. Also here you have that 1.0 FireFly engine with 12V assist, which you also see in the 500. However, an air conditioner and radio are standard, which was not the case with the Pandas that used to camp in these types of overviews.

Kia Picanto 1.0 ComfortLine

€16,895

One of the fresher cars in this overview is also one of the most affordable. For example, the Up is already 12 years old, this generation of Kia Picanto came on the market in 2017. Just like with the Volkswagen Phaeton, you can choose from a four- or five-seater version with the Kia Picanto.

In contrast to the huge VW, the small Kia is cheaper as a four-seater, saving 1,600 euros. A radio with DAB, air conditioning, cruise control, light sensor and a height-adjustable seat are standard, as are a multifunction steering wheel, electric windows and central door locking with beep.

Dacia Sandro TCe90 Expression

€16,700

A fixed value in this overview of the cheapest cars in the Netherlands and therefore also in 2023. The Dacia Sandero has been combining B-segment dimensions with an A-segment price for years. You can see how they managed to do that. The technology is a generation older than the equivalent Renaults and in terms of fit, finish and finish it is quite basic.

But that is a conscious choice. Over the years, the Dacias look better and better. For 16,700 euros you don’t get much equipment, by the way. Electric windows in the front are on it, but an air conditioner is missing, also a manual one. For that you must have the Expression, which costs 18,440 euros. Just one thing, the engine has 100 hp and that makes this the powerhouse of the overview.

Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 Entry

€15,990

This was regularly the cheapest car in the Netherlands. The Space Star is one of two models supplied by Mitsubishi in the Netherlands. The Space Star is a favorite among private buyers and mainly for fleet sales. It seems that every employment agency puts their forces into these cars.

The Mitsubishi Space Star in basic version is also really basic. There is no air conditioning. For that you must have the 17,990 euro ‘Connect +’ version, which also has a radio. Electric windows, light and rain sensor and electrically operated mirrors are on it.

Hyundai i10 1.0 I-Drive

€15,595

And then we have arrived at the cheapest car in the Netherlands in 2023. That is the…. Hyundai i10! If you order it in the ‘I-Drive’ version, they ‘only’ need 15,595 euros to have in return. That is a considerable amount, in the past these types of cars were just / just not under 10 grand.

Certainly also because you have to make do with a special scanty equipment in this Hyundai. Electric windows are on the front, that is. Plus a cruise control. But further? Nothing, so no air conditioning.

Read more? These cheap cars are not coming back in 2023!

This article These are the 10 cheapest cars of 2023 in the Netherlands appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#cheapest #cars #Netherlands