Despite the fact that a few years ago they were devices that few could buy, currently cell phones are almost a staple item, hence this time we will tell you the list of the 10 best-selling cell phones in 2022.

As we mentioned earlier, despite the fact that a few years ago few people had the solvency to buy a smartphone, today even the youngest children carry one.

And it is that, at the same time that the market has been expanding, manufacturers of smart cell phones have been innovating, while they have released cheap models that have quite striking features.

Under this framework, below we will tell you which were the best-selling cell phones, globally in 2022and surely you will be quite surprised, or maybe not, when you see which brand has dominated the market.

The best-selling cell phones in 2022

Courterpoint published its report on the top 10 global smartphones of the year 2022, revealing that the first place, that is, the best-selling cell phone last year was, neither more nor less, the iPhone 13.

Also, although it is true that no one is surprised, taking into account the trend of past years, that Apple appears in the comparison, what did leave more than one surprised was that 8 of their cell phones monopolized the comparisonbeing the first time he has achieved this.

Likewise, another fact that Counterpoint highlighted was the fact that, in 2022, iPhone Pro Max model had better sales volume than Pro and base modelsbeing without a doubt another success achieved by the manzanita company.

This is how the best-selling smartphone in the world during 2022 was the iPhone 13, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Maxand despite the fact that it was only introduced last September, in third place appears the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For his part, he Samsung Galaxy A13 managed to take fourth placewhile the fifth and sixth were owned by the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12. In addition, in the seventh, eighth and ninth the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone SE 2022respectively, to close the top 10 on Samsung Galaxy A03.

It should be noted that iPhone 13 sales represented 28% of iPhone sales in all of 2022, positioning itself as the best-selling smartphone in markets such as United States, China and United Kingdom.