2022 was a big year for anime. Expected adaptations, such as Chainsaw Man, managed to captivate the public, and although everyone has their favorites, fans of this medium can agree that the music was one of the best aspects of these productions. Thus, recently revealed the top 10 anime openings in 2022.

Recently, the Ranker site, which focuses on creating fan-voted lists, has revealed which are the 10 best openings of 2022and the selection this time is surely already on your Spotify playlist.

1. KickBack – Chainsaw Man

2. Zankyou Sanka – Demon Slayer

3. The Rumbling – Attack on Titan

4. Mixed Nuts – Spy x Family

5. SOUVENIR – Spy x Family

6. Naked Hero – Ranking of Kings

7.1 – Mob Psycho 100

8. Daten – Call of the Night

9. San San Days – My Dress-Up Darling

10. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – Ya Boy Kongming!

The first three places should not be a big surprise. We are talking about the most popular properties of the past year, and each one was so adored that they reached a new level of popularity. For its part, it is good to see that the work of Spy x Family Y Ranking of Kings has also been recognized.

Editor’s Note:

Kick back from Chainsaw Man is a fantastic song that, similar to Zankyou Sanka from demon slayerare capable of making the body move at all times, and may well be part of the usual catalog of a Japanese artist.

Via: Raker