The Spanish team, having won the Nations League and the Euro Cup, faces the challenge of revalidating the Nations League. The first obstacle for this will be the meeting of quarterfinals against the Netherlandsa quote that will also mark your…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only