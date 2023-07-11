Perform some physical activity on a daily and recurring basis It is an important factor in physical, mental, psychological and even social development. of any human being in the growth stage.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), children who do sports in their childhood are more likely to preserve an active life as adults, which contributes to better well-being.

Therefore, the entity recommends that infants are active throughout the day to enhance their growth and development. So the ideal is to encourage their participation in active games that include movement.

However, each one must find the modality that best suits their physical shape and preferences, since the objective is for them to exercise while having fun, in order to achieve consistency.

two to five years

Young children who are of preschool age They may not be ready for organized sports, as their attention spans are short, so following the rules of a sport is challenging.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, it is best to start with the unstructured free play and introduce organized activities gradually as children get olderwhile executing exercises focused on basic skills:

Run Hop throw and catch bicycle or tricycle

six to nine years

At this stage, brain and motor development have more capacities, so it pays to take advantage of organized sports without the need for strategies, that require greater coordination and motor practice.

Exercise, as in the previous case, should focus on learning new skills that allow children to have a more active physical state.

Athletics Swimming Soccer Tennis Martial Arts Gym Ski Skating Surf

ten to twelve years

At this age, children have all their motor skills and better cognitive ability. This helps to increase the level of both physical demand and commitment.

According to the website of the health provider ‘Sanitas’, both individual and team sports are beneficial to start the stage of puberty in which they have greater responsibilities and present both external and emotional changes.

Cycling Climbing Horse riding Canoeing Fencing Athletics bmx

It is worth clarifying that the best sport for your son or daughter will depend on their individual interests and abilities. So it is important to let you try different modalities to know what you enjoy the most.

