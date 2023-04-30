Mexico.-The astrologer Mhoni Vidente plans to write a book in which she includes predictions for 100 years after his death, He recently shared it on his social networks.

Mhoni Vidente, a fortune teller originally from Cuba and who has lived in CDMX for several years, has in mind to leave a book with impressive predictions for humanity in every way.

Mhoni also contemplates this project so that her faithful followers can continue her work even after her death, something that has her excited and she already has in mind what she will include in said book.

On the subject, Mhoni mentions that she would like to see a better Mexico, but she believes that it would not be her turn to see that change:

“Despite my age, I will not see it. I already began to analyze the future of Mexico and Latin America and the existence that I have left of life, I will not be able to see it well “

Mhoni announces that in said book he will write what will happen in the next hundred years after his death, “what will happen in each country and in each place.”

In his recent predictions, Mhoni Vidente assures that a leak in the Pacific Ocean confirms the arrival of a strong earthquake in May 2023, so it alerts everyone to take care of themselves.

The fortune teller has achieved international fame thanks to the predictions she gives in different fields, such as entertainment, sports, politics, to name a few.

In various interviews, Mhoni Vidente has shared that in her youth she had a severe accident that marked her forever, as she would have died within minutes, “saw the white light” and in it a divine being that allowed him to return to life with the mission of alerting the entire world about events.

In this way, Mhoni was able to realize that he had the gift of guessing the future and predicting different events, many of which have come true and for this reason he has had an impact.