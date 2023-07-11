From inserting a ball four meters under water and kicking it over a volleyball net, they are some of the rarest and least known sports played in the country.

Receive on your WhatsApp all the sports news of the day

So if you are thinking of taking up a new sporting activity that requires good physical performance to get out of the routine, you can find several options, both in the water and in a target shooting range.

(You may be interested in: Trapezius: these are the three best exercises to work the muscle).

choukball

Tchoukball is a non-contact team sport, invented by Swiss biologist Hermann Brandt in the 1970s. The name of this activity comes from the sound the ball makes when it hits the rebound frame, which is called “tchouk.”

It is played between two teams of seven members each. It is a very fast game that takes place in three times, winning whoever accumulates the most points with the rebound of the ball in a frame.

The player must make elbow, hand or shoulder movements for three seconds so that the ball touches the ground and thus the opponent cannot reach it. Only three passes can be made.

Sport’s shot

Although it is a little-known activity, it has a professional league organized by the Colombian Shooting and Hunting Federation (Fedetiro) since 1958.

(Keep reading: How is Colombia’s medal tally going at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games?).

There is approved precision, concentration and speed in the handling of a certain firearm or compressed air, while trying to shoot at the target, whether fixed or moving target.

Like other exercises, this one has variations: Shotgun shooting, 25m sport pistol, 50m free pistol, 10m air pistol, 25m rapid fire, three-position rifle, prone rifle, skeet shooting, Olympic Trap, Skeet and double fossa.

sepak takraw

Its particular name refers to the unusual nature of its activity. This practice is like playing volleyball, but instead of using the hands, the feet are used.

This fast-paced and action-packed exercise, which combines the elements of football and martial arts, arrived in the country in 1998, during ‘Exposport-98’, the International Sports Fair.

The intention is that the two teams made up of three players, they pass the ball with their head or feet over the mesh and without allowing the cane ball to touch the ground.

kabadi

Kabaddi is a contact sports activity, which arose as a pastime in rural areas of India and in which two teams of seven players each participate, according to the ‘BBC’.

The idea is that only one member, called “raider”, run to the opposing team’s half of the field to touch as many rivals as possible and return to your own half of the field, without being tackled by them for a time of 30 seconds, maximum.

(Also read: NBA Summer League 2023: where to see the new season of professional basketball?).

The difficulty is for the attacking team, once they enter the base of their competition, they must hold their breath, while chanting the word “kabaddi” without interruption.

Underwater rugby

This sport originating from the German coasts, is known for its aggressiveness on the playing field, where you compete for everything with or without blood. However, in the water this practice is something else.

This activity takes place in a pool with two teams of 12 players, who will have to face each other to put the ball, inflated with sea water, into the basket of the opposing team, four meters deep. The equipment for this game consists of fins, oxygen tubes and diving goggles.

Thanks to Club Deportivo Orcas de Rugby Subacuático, Colombia took the title as world champion in the 2019 ‘Champions Cup UWR’ in Berlin.

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news