Few days ago, Microsoft revealed the New games coming later this month and July 1 to Xbox Game Pass, which will be accompanied by more games for the successful Redmond subscription service. At the moment the complete batch of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in July 2021 has not been revealed, but in this post we are going to leave you with some games already confirmed for the service throughout the next month, which looks very interesting.

In the company of some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in July 2021, we remind you that Monster Hunter World and 7 other games to leave Xbox Game Pass in just a few days. You already know that removing the Firts Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time.

The best indies of 2021 are coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

Banjo-Kazooie: Potholes and Gimmicks – Xbox Game Pass Android (July 1)

The bear and the bird finally return to defend Spiral Mountain from their nemesis, Gruntilda. A spectacular vehicle platform game awaits you with fabulous worlds, full of options and new and old characters. Build awesome vehicles and compete in jiggy challenges the way you see fit.

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and Android (July 1)

Follow Vi, Kabbu, and Leif as they discover the secrets of the lands of Bichalia. Explore and combine your team’s skills to solve puzzles, defeat powerful enemies and find ancient treasures.

Gang Beasts – Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and Android (July 1)

Gang Beasts is a hilarious multiplayer game of absurd fights between gelatinous and grumpy characters that take place in the dangerous environments of the streets of the city of Picadillo. Customize your character and take on enemies locally or online in melee mode or, if you prefer, fight with your friends against rival gangs in the city in gang mode.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Console, PC and Cloud) – July 1

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is a captivating strategy game set in a dark world of vampires in conflict that combines empire management with turn-based combat and unique card game elements. Descend into a mythical world full of horrors and legends. Immerse yourself in an exciting gothic setting accompanied by a challenging gaming experience

Limbo (Console, PC and Cloud) – July 1

Unaware of his sister’s fate, a boy enters LIMBO.

Space Jam: A New Legacy – Xbox Game Pass Console (July 1)

Jump into virtual action. Play as LeBron, Bugs, and Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, a classic arcade-style side-scrolling game with fan ideas, retro art, and fun for the whole family. Fight across various digital realms to stop the evil Al-G Ritmo and his cyber forces from taking over the world’s electronics.

Cris Tales – Xbox Game Pass Console (July 20)

Cris Tales is a heartfelt and precious tribute to classic JRPGs with a fresh perspective. Explore the past, act in the present, and watch your decisions dynamically change the future, all on your game screen! Experience the awakening of Crisbell, the Time Wizard, and join her fantastic companions in a fantasy world facing a dark future.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Xbox Game Pass Console (July 27)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation in one of the most beloved simulation series. From light aircraft to wide-body jets, you can fly stunning, highly detailed aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your own flight plan and visit any corner of the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and overcome realistic and challenging weather conditions.

The Ascent – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console (July 29)

We welcome you to the arcology of the Ascension Group, a sky-high metropolis run by a large corporation and inhabited by creatures from across the galaxy. You will assume the role of a worker, enslaved by the company to which you and the rest of your district belong. One day, unexpectedly, you are caught up in a whirlwind of catastrophic events. Grupo Ascensión is closing for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is at risk. You must take up arms and go on a mission to find out what caused everything.