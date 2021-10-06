In just two days it will be launched on the market Far Cry 6, a title highly anticipated by fans of the franchise, who for the first time will be able to visit different populated areas such as Esperanza, the capital of Yara and the largest city created by Ubisoft so far. If to this we add the new types of weapons, vehicle customization, horses, main character with third-person cinematic protagonism, one of the best villains and more things that we will soon discover, we do not doubt that Far Cry 6 will become one of the best games of the saga.

The Yara island is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular Caribbean environments seen in a video game, and it could even surpass the settings seen in both Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4. But it will not only be the setting that makes Far Cry 6 one of the best games in the series, but the new features of Far Cry 6 will make this a fresh game and much better than previous installments.

These are some of the most notable new features in Far Cry 6

As posted Ubisoft In a new video, there are 6 new features that will make Far Cry 6 much cooler and more fun. On the one hand we have the choice of sex by Dani Rojas, a novelty in this successful video game series. The varied customization that we will have for our character and that can influence the combat is also highlighted.

Within the customization we also find the weaponry, where we have ammunition that ranges from light perforations or against armor to incendiary and poisonous, which we can use depending on the enemy we have in front of. On the other hand, we find the Gears system, which offers different abilities such as putting out any fire in our character, increasing speed after sliding and more.

Everything we know about Far Cry 6

Transfiguration is also present in this new Far Cry 6, which allows us to maintain the statistics of an object even changing its appearance. Finally, within the customization of our vehicles, it is worth highlighting the incorporation of horses, which will help us move through different areas of the map that are somewhat more complicated. Among other things, these new features in Far Cry 6 will make this new installment groundbreaking.