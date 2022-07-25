Soccer is one of the sports that pays its athletes the best, for this reason it is common to see soccer stars give themselves some luxuries when they start earning such stratospheric amounts of money, among them, high-end cars, jewelry and large properties around the world.



(Keep reading: David Ospina arouses criticism: president of Naples was outraged).

And it is precisely its properties that are the subject of discussion for sports fans, as they have been amazed on social networks by the magnitude of some of the rest houses of the wealthiest soccer players on the planet.

That’s the way it is, we show you some of the most luxurious mansions of some of the most famous footballers.

Kylian Mbappé

The Frenchman is one of the most expensive players on the planet with a salary that reaches 53 million dollars per season; that is to say that the Portuguese would be pocketing about 4 million dollars a month.

This amount undoubtedly manages to pay the expenses of the mansion he has in Paris valued at more than €10 million if you take into account that he bought it in 2017 at a value of 8.5 million.

The property has more than a thousand square meters, 12 rooms, its own spa, a gym and a soccer field.



(Read: Dibu Martínez returns to the charge against Colombia: “They told us cold breasts”).

Cristiano Ronaldo

The ‘bug’ is one of the highest paid footballers on the planet with a salary of 25 million euros per season, a figure that can change, because it is not yet known if he will sign for a new club or if he will renew with the ‘reds’.

Similarly, it is not an impediment to paying for the large number of properties that he has scattered around the world, including the one he acquired to live with his family in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Although the value of the property has not been specified, the truth is that it has a large number of luxuries that make it one of the most spectacular mansions in the sector.

It has a cinema room, a gym customized to the needs of Georgina and Cristiano and a heated indoor pool. Likewise, it has seven suite-type rooms, each with a private bathroom and dressing rooms.

Crazy🤯… The Mail Online newspaper showed what will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion in Manchester🏴. pic.twitter.com/ZoRCTBvNU8 – Current Football (@ActualFutbol) September 4, 2021

Paul Pogba

The Frenchman is one of the best players in the world and is currently playing for Juventus in Italy. His salary is over 10 million euros a year, after having very few minutes at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has a mansion northeast of Carrington, the sports city of the ‘reds’ so he was not far from his training place when he played for the team led by Teng Hag.

It is equipped with 5 bedrooms, double garage, luxury balconies, swimming pool, theater and is valued at 3.5 million euros.

(Also: Luis Díaz: partner in Liverpool sends a message to Colombia, video).

Gareth Bale

The Welshman, who played for Real Madrid, He has a luxurious house in Spain and it is a property that is valued at 6.5 million dollars and is a product property of international designer Joaquin Torres.

It is equipped with a swimming pool, large green areas, a swimming pool and a huge terrace to accommodate at least 20 people in a meeting.

Bale, who is now part of Los Angeles FC of the MLS in the United States, came to the North American country to earn 1.2 million dollars, a salary quite far from what he lived in the merengue club where he earned almost 20 million.

Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian is one of the best footballers on the squad, and therefore, one of the best paid. He has an annual net salary of 36 million euros per year, which allows him to pay for one of the best properties that exist in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The property has an area of ​​10,000 square meters and has six rooms, a heliport, swimming pool, tennis courts, gym and exit to one of the artificial lakes in the sector.

(You may be interested in: Cristiano Ronaldo: unusual reason why the model “did not want” to go home).

More news

Lionel Messi, the great figure of Paris Saint Germain in the tour of Japan

Women’s football: Fifa wants 60 million players in 2022, will it be achieved?

Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and shouts of ‘Shakira!’

Trends WEATHER