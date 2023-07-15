throughout the history there have been countries and regions of the world that live in constant conflict in order to ‘conquer’ land for their nations, this type of war frequently generates significant political, social and economic tensions between the leading countries and their neighbors.

Territorial disputes between nations generally they are rooted in historical claims to ownership or control of certain territories. These claims may be based on old treaties or agreements, historical events, or colonial legacies that have not been resolved or accepted by all parties involved.

Four most serious territorial conflicts in 2023



Russian and Ukraine



During the entire history of this war, around 62,295 deaths have been recorded.

The conflict broke out after the annexation of Crimea by Russia in March 2014, after a referendum considered illegal by a large part of the international community. Russia justified the annexation by claiming to protect the interests of the Russian-speaking population in Crimea and ensure the security of its naval base in Sevastopol.

After the annexation of Crimea, tensions and protests arose in the eastern regions of Ukraine, where there was a significant presence of Russian speakers and an ingrained Russian cultural identity. Tensions escalated further when separatist groups formed and the so-called “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk were proclaimed.

The conflict quickly escalated and armed clashes broke out between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists. As the conflict escalated, human rights violations were alleged and there were significant civilian and military casualties.

Although ceasefire agreements were signed, such as the Minsk Agreements in 2014 and 2015, the conflict has not been resolved and the situation remains volatile. Negotiations and diplomatic efforts fall into place, but tensions persist and there are sporadic incidents of violence.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has raised international concerns and has had a significant impact on stability and security in the region. In addition, the conflict has led to international sanctions against Russia and has caused divisions in the international community on how to deal with the situation.

A report from the United Nations Organization, popularly known as the UN, indicates that there are more than 18,000 victims left by Russia’s attempted invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly indicated that the main objective of having started this fight is: “Defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, especially those in the two self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which broke away from Ukrainian control in 2014.”

Also, the UN has reported that from February 2022 to the same month of 2023 they had registered 18,955 deaths and more than eight million displaced persons, taking into account that the figures could be much higher due to the complexity of accessing the information.

israel and palestine



The war between Israel and Palestine began on May 14, 1948 – present.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine originates from historical events and territorial claims dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries. After World War I, the British Mandate for Palestine was established in 1920 by the League of Nations, with the aim of establishing a Jewish national home and at the same time protecting the rights of the Arab population.

However, disagreements between Jews and Arabs in the region intensified as Jewish immigration increased. After World War II and the Holocaust, the Zionist movement promoted the creation of an independent Jewish state in Palestine, which led to the division of the territory into a Jewish and an Arab state, according to a United Nations resolution in 1947.

In 1948, Israel declared its independence and was recognized as a state by several countries, which caused a war between the neighboring Arab countries and the new State of Israel. As a result of the conflict, Israel expanded beyond the borders supported by the original partition plan, and many Palestinians were displaced from their homes and became refugees.

Since then, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians on several occasions, including wars, confrontations and constant tensions. One of the main points of contention is the status of Jerusalem, a holy city for Jews, Muslims and Christians, which both groups claim as their capital.

Armenia and Azerbaijan



The military forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in a border conflict since May 12, 2021.

the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan have as a reference a series of armed conflicts that have occurred from the 1980s to the present, in particular in relation to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict has its roots in territorial disputes and ethnic tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two neighboring countries located in the Caucasus region (located between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea). During the period of the Soviet Union, the Nagorno Karabagh region, with an ethnic Armenian majority, but located in the territory of Azerbaijan, became a source of tensions.

In 1988, the Nagorno Karabagh region, which had been under the administrative control of Azerbaijan, joined neighboring Armenia due to its ethnic Armenian majority and desire for self-determination. This triggered conflicts and tensions that finally led to the outbreak of a war in 1991, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The conflict escalated rapidly, and Armenian and Azerbaijani forces clashed in a war that lasted until 1994. As a result of the conflict, the Nagorno-Karabakh region and some emerging territories came under the control of Armenian forces, forming an autonomous entity known as as the Republic of Artsakh.

Since the 1994 ceasefire, the conflict has been in a state of freezing, with sporadic clashes and tensions in the region. Peace negotiations, mediated by the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), have been going on for years to find a peaceful and lasting solution, but to date no agreement has been reached. final agreement.

In September 2020, A new armed conflict broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with intense and violent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The war resulted in the loss of human life and a significant change in the territorial balance, with Azerbaijan regaining control of several areas that had been under Armenian control for decades.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains a sensitive and unresolved issue, with deep political, ethnic and territorial implications. The situation remains tense and the search for a lasting and peaceful solution remains a challenge.

india and pakistan



The 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, sometimes known as the Second Kashmir War

The war between India and Pakistan has been going on for several decades and is rooted in territorial disputes, political, ethnic and religious differences.

The origin of the conflict dates back to the division of India in 1947, when the Indian subcontinent was divided into two states: India and Pakistan. The partition was along religious lines, creating a Hindu-majority state in India and a Muslim-majority state in Pakistan. However, the division was not without complications and led to violent conflicts and massive migrations of people.

Since then, India and Pakistan have been involved in various armed conflicts and tensions along their common border, especially in the Kashmir region. Both countries claim the entirety of Kashmir and have fought several wars and armed clashes for control of this strategic region.

He The conflict has been exacerbated by political, religious and ethnic differences, as well as the presence of militant groups and broader geopolitical tensions. Territorial disputes, acts of violence, terrorism and armed confrontations have been recurrent in the region.

Over the decades, various attempts at mediation and negotiations have been made, both bilaterally and internationally, to resolve the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, to date, no final and lasting solution has been achieved. Peace talks, ceasefires and non-aggression agreements have waxed and waned, and tensions remain a constant concern.

The India-Pakistan conflict has a significant impact on the Indian subcontinent region, with implications for security, stability and development. Furthermore, the Kashmir issue remains a sensitive and unresolved issue, with a profound impact on the lives of people living in the region and a constant source of tension between the two countries.

It is important rrecognize that there are different perspectives and narratives in relation to the India-Pakistan conflict, and the search for a peaceful and lasting solution remains a complex challenge.

