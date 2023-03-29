The Spanish leagueone of the most important leagues in the soccer world, has had great players from different South American countries, such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Colombia has also contributed some players to clubs in this country, who have stood out and others who have been forgotten.

Spanish teams in which Colombians have played



The first Colombian player to travel to Spain to demonstrate his football skills was Albeiro ‘the Pigeon’ Usuriagawho belonged to Malaga in 1989 and 1990, playing a total of six games.

Then, Leonel Álvarez and ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama and goalkeeper René Huguita they made the team Valladolid, which at that time was directed by the also Colombian Francisco Maturana; However, it was a short time that the Colombians remained in the club and several controversial situations arose during their stay in the team.

Another of the Colombian players who has excelled in Spain have been James Rodriguez, signing considered the most important of all time upon reaching the Real Madrid.

is also on the list Falcao garciathe footballer who was key in several triumphs of the Atletico Madrid, with which he reached the Copa del Rey, the European League and the European Super Cup. While there, Falcao scored 70 goals in 91 games.

As an outstanding defender is Amaranto Perea, who played eight seasons at Atlético de Madrid, with 314 games and winning several cups such as the Europa League, the Super Cup and the UEFA Intertoto.

Defender Luis Amaranto Perea also had the honor of lifting the cup with Atlético de Madrid.

The less fortunate Colombian soccer players in Spain

Just as there were Colombian players who stood out for their style and talent, there is also a list of them to be forgotten.

Among them are Edwin Congo, Although he was the first Colombian player to join Real Madrid, he could not adapt to the club and played only friendly matches and the Copa del Rey.

Victor Aristizabal, Although he scored goals with Valencia during his stay from 1992 to 1993, he was not taken into account in starting formations, despite having arrived at this club with great expectations.

After scoring the only goal for the Colombian National Team in France 98Leider PreciadHe did not arrive at the Racing de Santander club, however he did not adapt to the team and was soon transferred to Toledo, to later return to Colombia to Santa Fe in 2000.

