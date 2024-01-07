Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

Mouth open, tongue out – a popular measure among doctors. This is now also proving to be useful in determining corona disease.

Munich – Cough, sore throat, fever – symptoms that everyone immediately thinks of corona-Infection thinks. The list of symptoms goes on: Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, gastrointestinal complaints, body aches, diarrhea. The diverse and sometimes unspecific courses of the disease show the nasty nature of the virus. But there are also some oral signs that indicate our health is being affected by the virus.

Researchers have in a large study presented what the three most common oral signs of Corona are: xerostomia, dysgeusia and lesions of the oral mucosa. Translated: dry mouth, change in sense of taste and mucous membrane injuries.

Corona disease: Three common symptoms are signs

The former is considered the most common oral symptom in Covid-19. Lili Chen and her research group found dry mouth in over 46 percent of those affected. There is no difference between genders. “Although xerostomia is not fatal, it can significantly affect patients’ quality of life and dental health,” the research group concluded.

The “corona tongue” is often the hallmark of an illness. © Wirestock/Imago

Dry mouth can lead to inflammation of the oral mucosa, changes in taste, a burning sensation in the mouth, inflammation of the parotid glands or difficulty swallowing.

Whether sweet, sour, salty or spicy – all tastes can be affected

Dysgeusia usually occurs within five days of coronavirus diagnosis and lasts for varying lengths of time depending on the severity of the case. As a rule, those affected can enjoy their food to the full again after two weeks. Whether sweet, sour, spicy or salty – all tastes can be affected.

The mucosal lesion occurs somewhat less frequently. Researchers assume that around 20.5 percent are affected. Symptoms usually become noticeable within ten days of infection. With sufficient treatment (antiviral medication), these symptoms subside after one to three weeks. Older people and people with previous illnesses, as well as diabetics and people with poor hygiene belong to the risk group. And another symptom is considered a potential indication of corona disease.

“Corona tongue”: Small red and white dots and bubbles can be seen on the tongue

This symptom appears on the tongue and is called map tongue or “corona tongue”. These are characterized by small red and white dots and blisters on the tongue, which can also be swollen. According to the Sun In a study by a researcher from Spain, 46 percent of the patients, or around half, had abnormalities in the mouth. This study was already reported in 2021.

These are the most common corona symptoms according to the RKI

In Germany, these are the most common corona symptoms, according to the Robert Koch Institute:

Cough 42 percent Sniffles 31 percent Fever 26 percent Disturbance of the sense of smell and/or taste 19 percent

The RKI lists other symptoms as: sore throat, shortness of breath, headache and body aches, loss of appetite, weight loss, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, skin rash, swollen lymph nodes, apathy, somnolence. (mg)