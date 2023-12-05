The holidays: a time of lights, togetherness and delicious dishes on the table for the whole family. And gifts, of course. Would you like to surprise the gourmets around you with something from your own kitchen? You can make your own Christmas tree cookies, eggnog and almond truffles in no time. Or take your time: making marmalade is a very satisfying, painstaking task.

1 Marmalade

Warning in advance: making marmalade is a laborious task. Yet it can easily become a winter tradition, Janneke noticed: it is secretly very satisfying. With a bag of pomerans (bitter oranges) you can make delicious jam for Christmas – jars full.

Tip: heat the sugar first, then it will dissolve more quickly in the fruit mass.



2 Miso whiskey chocolate truffles

You can recognize the salt tooth this way: it is the person at the table who does not eat the dessert and actually does not want that cookie with the coffee. Janneke came up with this recipe so that they can also participate in the last course of the Christmas dinner.

A sweet treat for those with a salty tooth: dark chocolate truffles with miso and whisky.



3 Christmas tree cookies

For a large Christmas tree not to look shabby, it needs to have a lot of decorations. But why would you spend so much for bling on the Christmas tree? With these Christmas tree cookies, Janneke decorates her tree with something really tasty.

No shiny balls, but cookies. You can bake it yourself.



4 Lawyer

When I think of a lawyer, Janneke always thinks of Aunt Bep. How she held that glass of bright yellow custard with a dollop of white cream and then spooned it down. A good lawyer is sweet and leaves a warm feeling: that’s what you want during the holidays.

The eggnog is good for four weeks in the refrigerator. but do you really leave it that long?



5 Limoncello

You either love it or hate it: limoncello, the bright yellow lemon liqueur from Italy. Janneke was in the hate camp – until she got the homemade version in front of her. Of course, she immediately stole the recipe.

Forget that nasty dish soap liqueur from the pizzeria. This is delicious limoncello.



6 Homemade Nutella

Janneke and Nutella have a past together. During her student years she maintained a communal pot. Later she discovered: homemade Nutella is much tastier than what you get from a jar. A recipe for homemade chocolate spread – what more could you want?

This is how you make hazelnuts with one hundred grams a chocolate spread to die for.



7 Winter carrot pickle

Shoes are no longer put in Janneke’s house. Time for new traditions. Like this delicious pickle, made from the winter roots that are now left behind.

You do this with the roots of Sinterklaas' horse.



8 Apricot-almond truffles

The dentist caught Janneke eating too many sweets. But she can’t help it: truffles are just too much fun to make. That’s why she came up with this recipe for apricot truffles without added sugar.

Read how here makes delicious sweets from almonds and apricots.



9 Piccalilly

Piccalilly is a fairly simple pickles, writes Janneke: various vegetables in a thick, sweet and sour sauce made from vinegar, sugar, mustard and curry powder. You can even turn old vegetables into piccalilli in no time.

This is how you make it with this recipe three jars of pickles.



Bonus NRC TV recipe for mango chutney Years ago, Janneke Vreugdenhil made a recipe video for NRC TV, once the video channel of NRC. This is how she made this delicious mango chutney. You need: 1 kilo of ripe mangoes

50 grams fresh ginger root, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

200 grams of cane sugar

1 ½ teaspoon chili flakes

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon salt

250 ml white wine vinegar

2 spotless glass jars with screw lids Preparation method: Peel the mangoes. Cut the flesh from the seeds and then cut it into cubes. Peel the ginger root and chop it finely. Peel the garlic cloves and chop them finely as well. Place the mango, ginger, garlic, sugar, chili flakes, cinnamon, salt and vinegar in a stainless steel or enamel pan. (Do not use an aluminum pan, because aluminum reacts with the acids in the chutney.) Bring everything to the boil, turn the heat down and let it simmer for 1 hour. Place the glass jars on a folded tea towel. Pour or spoon the mango chutney into the jars as hot as possible. Screw the lids on tightly and turn the jars upside down for 10 minutes to create a vacuum. Turn the jars over again and let them cool. If necessary, clean the outside with a warm, damp cloth and store in a dark place. The mango chutney will remain good for at least 1 year. Tip: In addition to Indian dishes, this chutney tastes particularly delicious with young goat cheese. You can serve it in a bowl with a cheese plate, but you can also make crostini, topped with goat cheese and a scoop of mango chutney.

