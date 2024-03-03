GazaThey fled the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Ran from the bombs and the tanks. Now they live with their brothers and sisters in a refugee tent and stand in line every day for water and food. Their parents fear the already announced major Israeli attack on the last city of South Gaza. An attack that could come at any moment. These are Rafah's children.
Ibrahim Isbaitah, Bob van Huet, Cyril Rosman
