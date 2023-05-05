Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In addition to Wagner mercenaries, other private armies from Russia are involved in the Ukraine war. Ramzan Kadyrov is also apparently planning a PMC. An overview.

Munich – Your appearance causes in the Ukraine for fear and terror: We are talking about Wagner mercenaries. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Private Army (PMC) plays for Russia in the Ukraine war an essential role in the Donbass.

Ukraine War: More private armies from Russia alongside Wagner Group

The upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive could also target the military companies there, which are actually not legal in Russia. And yet they attacked their western neighbors alongside the regular Russian army.

Troops from several private armies are said to be stationed between Bakhmut and Luhansk, between Wuhledar and Donetsk, between Zaporizhia and Melitopol. fr.de explains which PMCs are involved. And what plans Chechen autocrat Ramzan Kadyrov is pursuing in this regard.

On the Ukrainian front: a Wagner mercenary in the destroyed Donbass city of Bakhmut. © IMAGO/Evgeny Biyatov

PMC Patriot: In direct competition with Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries

In December 2022, according to information from Kiev patriot-Fighters transferred to Donetsk region. This was stated by Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces, in a TV interview from which the Ukrainska Pravda quoted. “In particular, in the Stepne area on the Wuhledar front, we noticed that in addition to the Wagner group, the Patriot military company, linked to the current Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, also appeared,” he said.

According to the US think tank Jamestown Foundation, Patriot is indeed closely linked to the Russian Defense Ministry. According to the think tank, it is the GRU military intelligence service that really “packs” Patriot with its people. Unlike the Wagner Group, which also recruits prisoners, Patriot is designed to recruit professional Russian ex-military personnel with combat experience. “Salaries” range from $6,300 to $15,800 per month, according to the Jamestown Foundation.

In particular, Patriot should also be used in Russia’s influence in the Central African Republic and guard gold mines there for Moscow, for example. Because of its proximity to the Department of Defense, there is said to be a rivalry with the Wagner mercenaries, whose chief Yevgeny Prigoshin Shoigu repeatedly criticized in public. Loud Kyiv Post Patriot is said to be active in seven countries, including Syria since spring 2018.

ENOT Corp.: Commander Igor Mangushev killed in Ukraine

Also for that ENOT Corp. sent mercenaries to Ukraine, there are indications. Above all, the circumstances of the death of its founder Igor Mangushev, a former supporter of the right-wing nationalist movement Svetlaya Ru, speak in favor of it. Mangushev had caused a sensation with a bizarre performance. A video circulated on Twitter showing him giving a speech on a stage with a human skull in his right hand. He claimed it was the remains of a Ukrainian soldier. “We are alive and this man is already dead,” said the mercenary. “Let him burn in hell.”

A few days later, Mangushev was apparently shot in the head. Photos also circulated on Twitter, which are said to show him in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Kadiivka. Loud UkraineToday However, he did not suffer the serious injury in battles with the Ukrainian army, but allegedly at a Russian-controlled checkpoint in the Ukrainian Luhansk Oblast.

He is said to have succumbed to his injury on February 8th. This was reported by the British BBC. He was only 36 years old. According to the Kremlin-affiliated daily Kommersant already in the spring of 2015 mercenaries of the ENOT Corp. in Donbass. Later, they are said to have been used for Moscow in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and in the Syrian civil war, as the Jamestown Foundation writes. Loud Kyiv Post ENOT should be active in six countries.

ENOT Corp. a questionable reputation wafts around – even among business partners. In Serbia, the ultra-nationalist group is said to have been so aggressive in recruiting that the Serbian authorities expelled the mercenaries from the country in the summer of 2017, according to the American think tank. In Belarus, however, both the regime of Alexander Lukashenko and the political opposition are said to have been concerned because the troops’ youth camps allegedly looked like scenes for a possible coup attempt. In November 2018, the Russian secret service FSB allegedly took several members of ENOT Corp. firmly.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Gazprom: What PMC plans is the Russian energy company pursuing?

Loud Business Insider wants the state energy company Gazprom set up your own mercenary force. The Russian government is said to have given its consent at the beginning of February. The troop should therefore guard the Russian energy sector. A deployment in the aggressive war against Ukraine is loud Business Insider at least conceivable.

“The ‘arms race’ between the main political players in Russia, who are actively building private armies along the lines of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group, will therefore continue,” the Ukrainian intelligence service said, according to the press release. Gazprom is said to hold 70 percent of the shares in the new mercenary group.

Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen autocrat plans his own private army

Apparently wants too Chechen autocrat Ramzan Kadyrov his own private army (PMC). Kadyrov told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that the mercenary group he devised could fight anywhere in the world to protect “oppressed peoples”.

His private army should “move to different states and defend the peoples oppressed by the countries that call themselves the most democratic”. Nothing is known about whether recruitment is already underway.

“Putin’s bloodhound”: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (left). © IMAGO/Yelena Afonina

Not only in Ukraine: 37 Russian mercenary groups are said to be active

As of March 2023, a total of 37 Russian PMCs with 40,000 to 50,000 fighters were active in 34 countries Kyiv Post. which cannot be independently verified. According to this, 25 PMCs had allegedly sent mercenaries to Ukraine at the time, and people from twelve private military companies were said to have been stationed in Syria at the same time. (pm)