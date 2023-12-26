Nobel Prize winner, bank rescuer, fighter against hatred of Jews: eight people from Hesse have shaped the year 2023 in their own way. Some because they did amazing things, others because they failed.

Two of eight Hessians of the year: Boris Rhein (CDU) and Nancy Faeser (SPD) sign the coalition agreement in Wiesbaden on December 18, 2023. Image: Frank Röth

Katalin Kariko

NOnly at first glance it may come as a surprise that Katalin Karikó receives the Nobel Prize in Medicine, while Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci come away empty-handed. All three were involved in the development of Biontech's corona vaccine, Şahin and Türeci are the founders of the Mainz-based company, and the Hungarian Karikó was its vice president from 2013 to 2022.

But it makes sense that the Stockholm jury recognized Karikó and her American colleague Drew Weissman as the creators of the mRNA process: both of them made the rapid successes in combating the pandemic possible with their basic research.