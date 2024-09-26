Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

The “Are You The One” finale is approaching and the excitement surrounding the perfect matches is rising.

This year’s season of “Are You The One – Reality Stars in Love” has once again thrown together a colorful bunch of trash TV stars who are now supposed to find their “perfect matches”. One of the Reality shows that are more entertaining than soul-destroyingAnd this season has it all. Compared to the “newcomers”, these experienced reality contestants know what’s going on. There’s flirting, kissing and yes… even the Boom Boom Room has been inaugurated, thank you Gabby and Lars for your efforts.

So far, a total of 7 lights have been found in Matching Night 8. And three matches, including the three-way match with Tim, Dana and Linda, have already had to leave the villa. Actually, not a bad ratio. But they still have to think a little bit. If you have already done the math and are wondering whether the result is correct, you can take a look at our prediction for the “Are You The One” finale. According to Trash TV calendar This will take place on September 27th:

And? Did you have the same result? Let’s see what happens at the “Are You The One” finale on September 27th.