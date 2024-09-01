The crossover has chased away the MPV? Why can’t it have both in one car? Here are some examples of cars that are trying.

The world is currently in the grip of the SUV and the crossover. Big, clumsy cars where much is sacrificed for a high seating position. Maybe it is a trend and it will blow over again. After all, we have also more or less said goodbye to the MPV trend, there are not many of them left. However, it does not seem to be completely past time that manufacturers want to build an MPV-like model, just think of what Land Rover wants to do with the new Discovery, according to reports.

Combination

Why not, an MPV with SUV features? A high seating position has both an MPV and a crossover, so it is clear that both categories serve a market. MPVs were excellent at maximizing interior space and minimizing exterior space. Much better than crossovers and SUVs. But they look a bit tougher and occasionally get through a lawn. That sounds like the combination of those two things makes for a perfect car. Fortunately, we know that, because there have been brands that sold an ‘MPV crossover’. And more than one…

Enough reasons to take a look at these spruced up MPVs and which brands dared to build something like this. In chronological order:

Peugeot Partner Combispace VTC

1997

It is always difficult to find the first one, but during the rise of the MPV Peugeot, Citroën and Renault were there like a shot. The ‘ludospace’, as the Partner, Berlingo and Kangoo were called, was a hit. In 1997 Peugeot dared to bring out the special VTC version of the Partner Combispace, the passenger version. This had more ground clearance, thicker bumpers and even headlight and taillight protectors! Four-wheel drive was not available (for that you had to have the Dangel conversion) but you did get an adjustable limited slip differential.

This version even survived the major facelift of the Peugeot Partner in 2001. The version has had many names: VTC, but also Escapade or Grand Escapade, Indiana and ‘Ushuaïa Grand Raid’. Sounds adventurous in any case. The Peugeot Partner has actually kept its tough version throughout its lifespan, even the Rifter is actually a kind of MPV crossover.

Renault Mégane Scénic RX4 / Conquest / Xmod

2000 – 2007 – 2013

Something you will find out pretty quickly: the Renault Group firmly believed in the crossover annex MPV. In fact, that already peaked at the first attempt, in terms of potential. The Renault Mégane Scénic got a special ‘RX4’ variant during the facelift of the first generation (Phase II). And that went further than a cool name and some marketing.

The modifications for the RX4 were not done overnight. It was raised considerably and the chassis was completely modified to accommodate a part-time 4WD system. Incidentally, this system came from the well-known Steyr. The exterior was made considerably thicker with all kinds of plastic bumpers and of course the spare wheel on the back. And yes, just like almost everything with a spare wheel on the back, the RX4 had a rear door instead of a hatch. Everything was thought out, including changing the wheel bolt pattern from four to five bolts. An expensive joke, which ensured that the RX4 became a rather expensive niche product.

Conquest

The second generation Scénic also got an offroad-like version after the facelift. The Scénic Conquest is a lot less serious than the RX4. For example, it borrows all the mechanical components from a ‘normal’ Scénic and only gets some offroad-like bumpers and roof rails. There was no Grand Scénic Conquest.

Xmod

That apparently went down better, because that version was carried over to the third generation. Again, only the short version (not the Grand) and after the facelift. The Xmod follows exactly the same recipe as the Conquest, but with a different name. The off-road version of the Scénic disappeared with the fourth generation.

Renault Kangoo 4×4

2001

As mentioned, Renault took the MPV crossover very seriously and also came up with a counterpart for the Partner VTC. However, the Kangoo 4×4 got a trump card: four-wheel drive. Funnily enough, not the same system as the Scénic RX4, but a custom-made system by Nissan. This was also a part-time 4WD system, where the car only has 4×4 when the traction control notices that you also need the rear wheels. The Kangoo 4×4 was sold from the first facelift throughout the life of the first Kangoo, but Renault stopped with the second generation.

Suzuki SX4

2006

You could call this more of a crossover than an MPV, but the standard version of the Suzuki SX4 makes us think more of a midi-MPV like the Meriva. But there was also this beefed-up version, optionally even with 4Grip, Suzuki’s name for 4×4. The successor of the SX4 called SX4 S-Cross (which is officially S-Cross 4 S-Cross), was already a lot tamer.

Fiat Sedici

The Suzuki SX4 also brought a strange twin brother to the market. The SX4 was namely launched together with the Fiat Sedici. This one-hit wonder was only available as a tough version and also optionally with 4×4. A Fiat that came out a little better than the last time Italians rebadged a Japanese car (the Alfa Romeo Arna). You could recognize the Sedici by an almost Audi-esque single frame grille.

Oh yes, and Fiat had a sense of humor: Sedic is Italian for ‘sixteen’. And what is the answer to the sum 4×4?

Ford Fusion Crossroad

2006

Speaking of one-hit wonders: Ford also dared to make a tough model with the Focus Estate and Fusion by means of the Crossroad/Xroad version. And again it was mainly a matter of appearance, with two-tone (plastic) bumpers and some aluminum trim. The Fusion as a whole only lasted a short time, the Focus Crossroad was also only available with the facelift of the second generation. In theory, it is back with the current Focus Active.

Volkswagen CrossGolf (Typ 1KP)

2007

Volkswagen was already adept at making raised models. The Syncro models of the T3 and T4, for example, but also the Golf Country. Later came the Polo Fun (Typ 9N), which was called CrossPolo after the facelift (Typ 9N3). Then came a CrossGolf, but like the Country it was not based on the hatchback and like the later Alltrack it was not based on the Golf Variant. No, the CrossGolf was a spruced up Golf Plus and therefore a crossover MPV. That worked, partly due to the lack of 4Motion and any other form of off-road capability, about as well as it sounds. Incidentally, these were available in Germany with All-wheel drivebut you could also get that on the non-CrossGolf.

Volkswagen CrossTouran (Typ 1T)

Volkswagen thought the recipe was good enough to copy to the Golf Plus’ big brother, the Touran. From the first facelift, you could also get it as a raised CrossTouran. Again, without 4Motion, so in really rough terrain this is the equivalent of freeing yourself from a mud puddle with just your arms while your legs do nothing. However, this Touran was also available in Germany with 4Motion.

The CrossTouran even survived the second and final facelift in 2012! After that it was close for the extra tough Touran and for tough VWs you had to look for a Passat or Golf Alltrack.

Skoda Roomster Scout (Type 5J)

2007

The ‘Scout’ trim was also popular at Skoda. The Octavia Scout, based on the Combi, was a kind of Golf Alltrack before the term was coined. Higher, tougher and optionally available with 4×4 so still quite potent. The Fabia Scout was less of that, it was mainly about the plastic bumpers and slightly higher ground clearance. And yes, the Roomster, the MPV version of the second generation Fabia, also got a Scout version. You couldn’t get an inch further on the unpaved than a normal one, but you have a high seat and it looks tough. And much more interior space than today’s crossovers! Then buy!!1!

Dacia Dokker Stepway

2014

And we are back at the Renault group. The Dacia Dokker was mainly intended as a cheap alternative for the Kangoo. As is often the case, there was also a passenger version and that came as a crossover-like MPV called Stepway, the tough label that Dacia stuck on almost all of their models. A kind of spiritual successor for the Kangoo 4×4, without the 4×4.

Dacia Lodgy Stepway

2016

But it gets even crazier: the Stepway label also found its way to the Dokker’s even bigger brother, the Lodgy. Seven people on the road in a large MPV dressed as a crossover. And yes, you actually don’t get any further with it than a standard Lodgy, but the eye wants something too. Crossovers, apparently.

Honda Jazz Crosstar

2020

You may be wondering by now: when did it actually end with the MPV crossover? Actually not (yet). Yes, it is definitely not a popular car type, but you can still buy a C-segment mini MPV annex crossover in the form of the Honda Jazz Crosstar. Again, a car that is not a bit more capable than a standard Jazz, but one that looks tough with two-tone paint, roof racks and plastic stick-on stuff. Only the Crosstar is really just an optical party, because it does not sit a millimeter higher on its wheels.

BONUS: Dacia Jogger

2022

We have some doubts about the Dacia Jogger, because unlike the rest of the list, this is not a variant of a standard Jogger. The seven-seater Dacia MPV is just as it is with the rugged extra parts on it, even on the basic version. We mention it anyway because the elements of a crossover and an MPV are clearly recognizable in it. A somewhat rugged look has been chosen with again many plastic parts, a silver bottom plate at the front and slightly raised springs. Between this and the Jazz Crosstar, you can certainly still buy off-road-like MPVs.

