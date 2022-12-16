Mexico.- After the approval of the “Plan B” of electoral reform in the Senate, and with the discussion underway in the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo CordovaPresident of the INEsaid that it is not time to talk about burial but about give the legal battle.

“There are those who intend to ring the bells for democracy and for the INE, I think they must be told to put the shovels away, because It’s not yet time for burial“, assured the counselor.

He assured that all legal means will be explored to defend the electoral system from what he called “a tyrannical majority”, in reference to the parliamentary majority that is approving the electoral reform that weakens the structure of the INE.

“(There will come) a hard and arduous legal battle in which those of us who are convinced that the electoral system we have built, although it is perfectible, is a conquest for all of us, that a tyrannical majority cannot take away from us”, he assured.

It is a challenge, he assured, preserve the democratic system built in the country for three decades.

At the inauguration of the II National Meeting of the 2022 Monitoring and Governance Mechanism of the National Civic Culture Strategy, Córdova said that in a democracy “it is natural that a party that gains power through the ballot box wants to stay there.”

However, he pointed out, “it will only be the vote of the citizens who will define it, otherwise we will be facing a rupture of the democratic order.”

Faz criticizes “vote by slogan”

Representatives of political parties participated in this National Meeting, who analyzed a new public policy around civic culture.

The president of the Commission for Training and Civic Education, present at the meeting, said that neither the INE nor the local public bodies will relent in their commitment to promote a democratic civic culture.

Counselor Martín Faz defended the importance of this culture in the face of challenges such as the polarization of the country, the high perception of corruption, the low representativeness of legislators and what he called “votes by slogan.”

“How to say no (promote civic culture), when we are seeing the outrage in the legislative process that is being generated at the moment, solely and exclusively by partisan interests of a majority that does not even read a reform proposal, but vote for slogan”, added counselor Faz.

