You can make an average car more exciting by driving by the local tuner for new software or even a larger turbo. Or you skip the middleman and go straight for a sensible car with a crazy engine. Below is a list of cars that were once developed as sensible transport or as a good workhorse, but where something went completely wrong – in the best possible way.

You can’t imagine Audi coming out with a new V12 diesel engine now, so most of the sensible cars in this list are from days gone by. Except for the last one, which you can still order new in America, although it won’t take forever. Check out the list of crazy engines in sensible cars below.

Ford Excursion 6.8 V10

The Ford Excursion was known in its native America as ‘full size SUV’, and everywhere else as ‘a small planet’. The craziest engine was the optional 6.8-liter V10, which put out 310 horsepower. In other words: less power than a VW Golf R, from an engine that was more than three times as large. So there you have it; it’s not about size…

Dodge Ram 8.3 SRT-10

Ford isn’t the only one who saw a V10 near a large truck and thought the two should meet. From 2004 to 2006, Dodge was eager to sell you a Ram pickup with the Viper’s 8.3-liter V10 under the hood. As a result, it produced 507 hp and 712 Nm of torque. One of the most American cars ever.

VW Touareg 6.0 W12

Europeans are also not afraid to aim ridiculous engines in normal cars. Take this Touareg with the 6.0-litre biturbo W12 that was normally intended for Bentleys. 500 were made before VW went back to ‘ordinary sensible stuff’. The Touareg W12 came as an Executive version and Sport edition that you see above.

VW Passat 4.0 W8

Earlier this millennium, VW also thought it was a great idea to equip a Passat with a W8 engine – in fact, four banks of two cylinders, brought together in a more compact block. After a few years, VW took it off the range, but kept the W idea for something called Bugatti Veyron. No idea if that ever had any success.

Toyota Previa Supercharged

Do you know that rear-wheel drive MPV with that supercharged mid-engine? Yes, seriously: Toyota had one on offer in the 1990s. There was a 2.4-liter four-cylinder under the front seats, which, with the later added supercharger, delivered no less than, er… 156 hp. We’re not mad at Toyota, just a little disappointed.

Mercedes R63 AMG

In this time of downsizing and hybrid boosts, the whole idea of ​​a Mercedes with a 6.2-litre V8 seems absurd. What is really idiotic: the range of cars that contained that legendary engine. Sedans, station wagons, SUVs, convertibles – and a six-seat MPV/SUV weirdo called R-Class. Once a neglected child in the AMG family, now a rare jewel.

Audi Q7 6.0 V12 TDI

Audi never used the success at Le Mans to sell supercars. They preferred to put a delirious engine in a sensible family car: a 6.0 V12 turbo diesel in the quite ugly Q7. A 1,000 Nm strong, 2.7 ton ode to everything that is right (and wrong) about German engineers. 0 to 100 km/h is done in 5.5 seconds and the top is 250 km/h.

Chevy Suburban 2500 8.1 V8

The ninth-generation Suburban had many V8 engines. For the workhorses of the 2500 series, there was even the inspiring option of an 8.1-liter V8, which, by the way, only made 325 hp. It was therefore less powerful than the 6.0-litre, although it had much more torque. Both versions perform well in the work they do.

Dodge Durango Hellcat

Take a three-row family SUV and throw in the engine of a Dodge Hellcat. You can’t get much more idiotic for an autorecipe in 2022. This 6.2-liter anachronism of 717 hp weighs 2,400 kilos, but reaches 96 km / h in 3.6 seconds. Silly engines in sensible cars? You can build on America. Also in the present.