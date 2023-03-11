The word ‘bus’ has several meanings. You can talk about a cylindrical storage box, a means of transport for at least nineteen people or a Binary Unit System – that’s something we won’t bore you with. No, this page is only for fun Multiple-Purpose Vehicles, or MPVs. For the sake of simplicity, we simply call these vans.

Hyundai Staria

What is the coolest ‘ordinary’ Hyundai? The Ionic 5? No: this Staria. Yes, a van, but as streamlined as a Japanese bullet train and as minimalist as a vegan lunch. If Darth Vader drove an MPV, it would be this one. Not (yet) for sale here, but we did drive it. Here we drive the Hyundai Staria in its homeland.

Ford Supervan

Ford’s insane variations on the well-behaved Transit over the years have produced a GT40-based Transit I and a III with a Group C racing engine in the middle, among others. The latest Supervan has aero tunnels à la GT, is fully electric and the most powerful ever, with almost 2,000 hp. And he has been approved by Max Verstappen.

Hyundai iMax N

A ‘drift van’, not even Hollywood thought of that, as a cool extension of the Fast & Furiousfranchise or something. And so Hyundai Australia did it themselves, cramming a 405bhp 3.5-litre biturbo V6 into an eight-seater van. He turns out to be quite hungry for rubber. There is only one, but if there is enough interest…

Ford Transit XJ220

Another legend: a humble old Transit that hid the 550bhp powertrain of Jaguar’s 1990s supercar in its midsection. This allowed Jaguar to test the engine without the risk of expensive XJ220 prototypes going up in smoke, and the styling of the car also remained a secret. Only winners with this approach.

Peugeot 806 Procar

Another van that proved shoeboxes can be hip and fast: Kronos Racing’s stripped-down, pumped-up 806. With its 280 hp, it competed in the 1995 Spa 24 Hours in the Super Touring class and was a true crowd favorite. Unfortunately, it soon broke down so much that it had to give up. A while ago, the Peugeot 806 Procar was still for sale.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Okay: a cool van that is actually for sale. The full-electric Buzz is less offensive than an SUV and you also have a lot more space. With prices starting around 70,000 euros, you can’t really call it a ‘people’s’ car, but it still makes it to our Hot List. Why? You can read that in TopGear 212.

Porsche Vision Race Service

Even Porsche can’t resist messing around with vans from time to time. This electric concept was inspired by an old VW support van used by Porsche at races in the US. Hence ‘Renndienst’, which you can translate as ‘race aid’. Unfortunately, it never became more than a concept. Do ID. Buzzjes now service for Porsche in the Netherlands.

Renault Espace F1

A Renault family van that does a 0-to-100 in 2.8 seconds. And an 800-horsepower 3.5-liter V10 takes the place of the second row of seats. Yes, this is a glorious chapter in the Big Book of Intensely Pricey PR stunts, celebrating a decade of Espace production. Maybe do something similar again with the next Espace, Renault?

Lexus LM

Another van that is just in production. The powertrain is nothing special: a 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder. Driving behavior? Nothing special either. He’s also not excessively innovative or anything. No, he’s in this top 9 because – well, look! What a front! If it were a film, all Kijkwijzer symbols would be there, from spiders to feet.