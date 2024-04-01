Peugeot RCZ

The original TT was a design classic, but Audi never really developed it further. Peugeot was brave enough to fit a 'double-bubble' roof and a curved rear window that apparently improved airflow over the RCZ. And at the same time gave him something unique.

Citroen C6

The beautiful Citroën C6 was the last large luxury sedan to reach the double chevron wore before DS became a thing. The inward curved glass allowed the brand to create a conventional sedan with the sleeker profile of a hatchback. And who needs a rear window wiper?

Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray (C2)

The split rear window of the second-generation Corvette was inspired by the 'spine' of the Bugatti 75SC, but is now the most famous. The split window only appeared on the 1963 car; then Chevy installed a one-piece window due to complaints about limited rearward visibility.

Maybach 62

The sunroof of the first modern Maybach, with its cozy windows, was the result of a technical innovation: glass that could change color. At the touch of a button, rear passengers could switch it from transparent to a beautiful dark blue shade to block out the sun.

Volkswagen Beetle

When thinking of a VW with a split window, most people will think of the famous 'split bus', the T1 with two windscreens. But the Beetle also started with two windows, albeit at the back, which earned it the nickname 'little glasses'. In 1953 it was given a single window: easier to make and better visibility.

Land Rover Defender

Yes, the windshield lay flat on the early versions. But that is not the window we are concerned with now. These are the 'safari windows', which were mounted in the curve towards the roof so that you could see more when you sat in the back. Nice detail that you can also find in the latest Defender.

Peel Trident

What do you need a roof for when you can build a car with the entire top made of glass? The P50's 'sporty' brother was a fishbowl on wheels, with the entire front of the car hinged open to provide access to a cramped single-seat interior.

Nissan Cube

Another innovation in window design: more glass on one side of the car than on the other. Such as the Nissan Cube, a mini MPV on a Micra basis, the third generation of which also came to Europe. The Cube was asymmetrical, with a large C-pillar on one side and glass on the other.

Opel Astra with panoramic window

In the mid-2000s, Opel took a good look at the Astra and wondered why windscreens actually had to stop at the roof. And so an Astra GTC was born with a continuous windscreen – less metal, more glass and a more airy view. Citroën later copied the idea for the C3 and C4 Picasso.