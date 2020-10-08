Forbes India has released this year’s list of Top 100 Richest Indians. Mukesh Ambani has been at the top of this list for the last 13 years. At the same time, many young faces have also registered their names in this list. This time 12 new faces have also joined this list. If you talk about the youngest face in the list of top 100 nobles of India, then they are Divya Gokulnath, partner of Biju Ravindran of Biyus. She is only 34 years old. Baiju Ravindran was 39 years old. Divya’s age is also Nikhil Kamath of Jerodha Broking, who is ranked 90th with 41-year-old Nitin.

Newcomers in the list of top 100 richest Indians

Rank rich Networth in billion dollars company Ages 68 Sanjeev Vikhandchandani 2.1 Info Edge 57 84 Ramesh Kumar and Mukund Lal Dua 1.65 Relaxo Footwear 66, 71 90 Neetan and Nikhil Kamath 1.55 Jerodha Broking 41, 34 91 G. Rajendran 1.54 GRT Jewelers 78 95 Vinod Saraf 1.4 Vinati Organics 68 96 Chandrakant and Rajendra Gogri 1.39 Aarti Industries 74, 60 97 Premchand 1.36 IPCA Laboratory 73 99 Arun Bharat Ram 1.34 Srf 79 100 RG Chandramogan 1.33 Hatsun Agro Products 71

Source: forbesindia

