Forbes India has released this year’s list of Top 100 Richest Indians. Mukesh Ambani has been at the top of this list for the last 13 years. At the same time, many young faces have also registered their names in this list. This time 12 new faces have also joined this list. If you talk about the youngest face in the list of top 100 nobles of India, then they are Divya Gokulnath, partner of Biju Ravindran of Biyus. She is only 34 years old. Baiju Ravindran was 39 years old. Divya’s age is also Nikhil Kamath of Jerodha Broking, who is ranked 90th with 41-year-old Nitin.
Newcomers in the list of top 100 richest Indians
|Rank
|rich
|Networth in billion dollars
|company
|Ages
|68
|Sanjeev Vikhandchandani
|2.1
|Info Edge
|57
|84
|Ramesh Kumar and Mukund Lal Dua
|1.65
|Relaxo Footwear
|66, 71
|90
|Neetan and Nikhil Kamath
|1.55
|Jerodha Broking
|41, 34
|91
|G. Rajendran
|1.54
|GRT Jewelers
|78
|95
|Vinod Saraf
|1.4
|Vinati Organics
|68
|96
|Chandrakant and Rajendra Gogri
|1.39
|Aarti Industries
|74, 60
|97
|Premchand
|1.36
|IPCA Laboratory
|73
|99
|Arun Bharat Ram
|1.34
|Srf
|79
|100
|RG Chandramogan
|1.33
|Hatsun Agro Products
|71
Source: forbesindia
.
