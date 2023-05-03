Paolo Kessisoglu lost both of his parents within a few weeks: yesterday, on social media, he dedicated a very sweet letter to them

The period you are living Paul Kessisoglu, famous Italian actor and comedian, is anything but simple. In fact, he lost his mom and dad within a few months. Yesterday, on his Instagram profile, Paolo published a photo of her parents, accompanying it with a touching letter full not only of pain, but of esteem and affection for those who gave him life and an infinite number of teachings.

We saw it recently in “Lol, Who Laughs is Out” together with the inseparable Luca Bizzarri, but Paolo Kessisuglu’s career in the world of TV and cinema starts from much further away.

Just think of Le Iene, or even more of Cafe roomthe successful sitcom aired for years on Italia Uno.

The last few months have been anything but smooth for him, considering he’s found himself saying goodbye forever to both his parentswithin a few months.

Paolo Kessisoglu’s letter to his parents

Yesterday Paolo published a beautiful photo of her mum and dad, accompanying her with one long and touching letter. Here is its content:

These are my parents. Within months of each other they said goodbye to me. I spent more or less 150 days disposing of and cataloging (thanks for giving me a sister to share the experience with) everything that was there, everything that remained of a life, actually two.

“Strange things happen when you no longer have a wall to lean on behind you. I realized that my attention during the work went more to photos and documents that concerned their lives as people, not as parents. I found hundreds of love letters sent from the barracks where dad did his military service (forgive me dad if I couldn’t resist reading some excerpts), photographs from boyfriends, travel documents.”

I discovered an unknown side, infinite sweetness, unknown dreams, passions that time and the role of educators had blurred. I felt a renewed esteem blossom in me and an immense sense of gratitude to those who gave me a life and set an example.

“As a son, a role that unfortunately I can no longer exercise, I say that I would have loved to know much more about those two people, their dreams, expectations, renunciations and passions that I may have never understood. To anyone, what child may still be, I say don’t forget that parents are first and foremost men. Thanks to mum and dad, thanks to Graziella and Pietro”.