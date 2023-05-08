The delicious white stems have been back on the shelves for several weeks now. Home cooks sometimes get nervous when it comes to preparing asparagus. Because of the delicate taste, but perhaps also because of the relatively high cost of white asparagus. Uncalled for! NRC list Janneke Vreugdenhil’s eight favorite recipes with asparagus, so that you can cook like a star.

1 Classic asparagus

Let’s start clearly. The classic preparation of white asparagus, consisting of asparagus, ham, an egg and some potatoes with hollandaise sauce, is a good starting point for those who are starting to work with asparagus for the first time. Or for those who love a timeless classic, of course.

Janneke steams her asparagus for this preparation. This way you limit the loss of flavor and nutrients.



2 asparagus Out of the oven

For those who didn’t know yet: vegetables are transformed by the oven into true taste explosions. That is no different for asparagus. Janneke found out by accident. When she was on holiday in France years ago, she decided to put her already peeled asparagus in the dish with chicken in the oven, instead of bothering to cook them separately from the chicken in water. The result was so amazing that she turned asparagus from the oven into a separate recipe.

Janneke uses quite a bit of tarragon in this recipe. That’s not for nothing.



3 soup of asparagus

Asparagus give off a lot of flavor to the water in which they are cooked. That cooking water actually forms an ideal broth for the next time you make asparagus soup. Anyone who then cooks asparagus in that cooking water and turns it into a soup, adds taste to taste. A full, rich asparagus soup is the result.

Except with almond shavings you can Garnish the soup with a boiled egg.



4 asparagus from the wok

It is a bit strange, Janneke admits. But tasty: a stir-fry dish of asparagus and shrimps. She gives the dish a Thai twist: by baking a good tablespoon of Thai red curry paste, fish sauce and coriander, the dish becomes a slightly spicy taste sensation.

As always, you wok in a red-hot wok pan. Start with the shrimp before you stir-fry the rest.



5 asparagus with bresaola and tartar sauce

In 2021, Janneke will use the start of the asparagus season to reveal an old, but glorious recipe. In 2007 she discovered a true ten-second mayonnaise, which you can make in an instant. The recipe of Eke Mariën and Jan Groenewold turned out to be the best, prepared with Joop Braakhekke’s unique bar mixing method.

The mayonnaise is the perfect base for the tartar sauce. If you can’t find bresaola, ham will suffice.



6 Asparagus otherwise

On a free afternoon in 2009, Janneke decided to spend an afternoon messing around with one and a half pounds of asparagus. She wanted to try some different preparation methods than known to her until then. For example, she made raw asparagus curls, grilled asparagus slices and whole asparagus cooked in their own moisture in the oven.

All three preparations had their own qualities, but cooking in the oven turned out to be Janneke’s favourite.



7 Cappuccino of asparagus

Janneke doesn’t turn her hand around for an experiment in its time. When she ate an asparagus dish from chef Luc Kusters with coffee at the opening of the asparagus season, she was immediately sold. She won’t give that recipe away, but Janneke and Kusters came up with something else: a cappuccino of asparagus and coffee.

The fermented, roasted taste of coffee matches wonderfully with asparagus.



Bonus NRC TV recipe for candied asparagus Thirteen years ago, Janneke Vreugdenhil made a recipe video for NRC tv, once the video channel of NRC. You can still get started with this recipe: Ingredients: 1.5 liter sunflower or peanut oil

1 kilo white asparagus, peeled

250 grams ham

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

a squeeze of lemon juice

a handful of flat parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves, finely chopped

additionally needed: deep-frying or cooking thermometer Preparation: Preheat the oven to 90 degrees. Heat the oil in a heavy pan that fits the asparagus exactly. Put a thermometer in it and let the oil reach 90 degrees. Remove the pan from the heat and add the asparagus. Place the pan without a lid in the oven and let the asparagus cook for 20 – 30 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the potatoes in their skins. Remove the pan from the oven and scoop the asparagus onto a dish lined with kitchen paper. Cover with kitchen paper and place a plate or bowl on top to keep them warm. Filter the oil and measure 250 ml. Place the egg yolks in the bowl of a food processor. Add the mustard, lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Pulse a few times to mix. Then gradually pour in the warm oil to make a thick mayonnaise. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons of warm water and pulse again. Add the spices and pulse a few more times. Taste and make the mayonnaise to taste with salt, pepper and possibly some lemon juice. Divide the asparagus, potatoes and ham over 4 (preheated) plates and spoon some of the warm mayonnaise over the asparagus. Add the rest of the mayonnaise separately.

Tip: you can pour the rest of the oil back into the bottle and save it for next time.

