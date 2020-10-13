Nowadays, when buying headphones, we take great care of the sound quality. In this case, another feature of headphones gives us great sound quality, that feature – noise cancellation. If you are fond of watching music or film while traveling, then you will need headphones that come with voice cancellation feature. Such headphones eliminate outside noise. It gives users a great experience in music or film. Sony and Bose are the two companies that make noise cancellation headphones in India.

Shure AONIC 50

The Shure AONIC 50 is one of the best noise cancellation headphones in the market. It offers studio-like quality. It supports Qualcomm’s aptX HD and wireless codec series including aptX low latency, Sony’s LDAC, more universal AAC and even SBC. This can be controlled with fingertip touch. It has an environment mode for noise cancellation. Its price in India is 34,999 rupees.

Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a highly reputed noise cancellation headphone. Sony’s premium headphone lineup 1000X is one of the best noise cancellation headphones in India. They give excellent noise cancellation performance. The price of this good performing headphone is Rs 29,990 in India.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 replaces the iconic Quitcomfort 35 lineup of noise canceling headphones. The Noise Canceling Headphone 700, with a sleeker head band and contemporary ear cup design, has placed it among the best noise cancellation headphones in India. Its audio performance is excellent. Its price is 34,500 rupees.

read this also

The wait is over, iPhone 12 series will be launched today, know everything from design to price

MI sale: Xiaomi phones will be able to buy for 1 rupees, sale will start from October 16, this company is also offering discounts