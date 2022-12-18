Whether or not you put up a Christmas tree this year, lights provide atmosphere in the house in December. These are good options for smart Christmas lights.

Although you can bring the atmosphere into your home with any kind of lamp, smart lighting for your Christmas tree and in and around the house really sets the party mood. You can operate the lamps via your smartphone, so that the light easily switches on and off (automatically) when you want it to. In addition, different color settings and patterns are available to match the moment.

Smart Christmas lights from Twinkly

The Italian company Twinkly knows what to do with Christmas lights. The company offers different types of lighting for the dark days. There are lights for the Christmas tree, but also light curtains to decorate your home. Twinkly also offers an illuminated flagpole tree for the garden, and you can combine different products with each other.

You control the lighting with the Twinkly app and map the position of the lights with 3D mapping. For example, you walk around the Christmas tree with your phone, after which the app knows where the lights are located. As a result, the lower part of your Christmas tree can show a different color than the rest of the tree.

You can create a lot of effects this way, but you can also make your own. There is also a Music stick available with which the light reacts to the (Christmas) music that can be heard live in the house.

Light from Twinkly. © Twinkly



Philips Hue Christmas lights

Philips Hue has a wide range of smart lamps and Christmas lighting has now been added. The manufacturer has created the Festavia light cord. This has a length of 20 meters and contains 250 LEDs to illuminate your tree. Through integration with Spotify, you can synchronize these and other Philips Hue lamps with the (Christmas) music.

You can operate the Festavia light cord via the Hue app, where you can set automations and add effects. For example, the Diffuse style shows the colors of a scene all over the string of lights, and thus the Christmas tree. If desired, you can match the colors of the Christmas tree with the other Philips Hue lamps in the house.

Philips Hue Christmas lights. © Signify



Cheaper alternatives

Smart lighting is not cheap, but there are more affordable alternatives. WOOX, for example, offers smart (white) Christmas lights for less than 50 euros. Keep in mind that for cheaper options you may pay partly with privacy.

The smart home products from WOOX, but also those from Action, Kruidvat and Hema, for example, run on the Chinese platform Tuya, which investigative journalists from Pointer previously discovered exchanges more information with its servers than you would like.

Other solutions for a nice Christmas atmosphere

It is not necessary to use special smart Christmas lights to bring the Christmas spirit into your home. For example, you can create your own patterns on a wall or ceiling with the smart light panels from Nanoleaf or Twinkly. This allows you to imitate a poinsettia, Christmas tree or Santa hat, for example. The panels are available in different shapes, such as squares, triangles and hexagons. You can bend the Twinkly Flex light cord to your own shape to get your home ready for Christmas in a creative way.

The disadvantage of these solutions is that you often have to purchase more than one package to really make something beautiful with it. It quickly becomes expensive.

Do you want to be able to switch your current Christmas lights on and off simply from your smartphone? A smart plug is then a handy, cheaper solution. Several manufacturers offer one.

Take a good look at the packaging

Make sure that the smart lighting is also suitable for outdoor use if you want to decorate the outside of your house or garden. Choose the right length, so that you have enough lights for your Christmas tree or facade. Check the manufacturer’s packaging or website to see whether the smart lights are suitable for the smart home platform you use (Google Home, HomeKit, etc.).

Also think about which color options you want. There are variants with only white tones, only colored LEDs or combined. If you only want white light, it will be cheaper than with a smart light cord that displays all colors and white.





