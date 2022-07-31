Finding a nice car for 5,000 euros is child’s play. Just look for a Mercedes SLK, BMW Z3, ​​Audi TT or of course the Mazda MX-5. Although cheap MX-5s are becoming increasingly scarce because every owner thinks they have gold in their hands. No, we didn’t know gold could rust either. Very unfortunate for the novice driver who wanted to kick off with a Mazdaa and can’t afford it now. You give everyone that cheap pleasure.

But what if you are not looking for the usual cars for your starter budget to have fun with? We were looking for five cool cars for 5,000 euros that you might not think of, but that are cool to have. And who knows: with the current madness, it might just be a good investment. Although of course you should never choose a pleasure car for that.

Alfa Romeo Spider (or GTV)

For about 5,000 euros, this is perhaps the most beautiful car you can buy. Fathertje Tijd has also been very kind to the design on the inside. Only navigation is missing, but that’s what the suction cup and your phone exist for. For a little more money you get the V6 version. Just the sight of the manifold under the hood is worth it.

Citroen XM V6

A design by Bertone, a crazy wedge shape, a cloudy chassis and, if desired, a four-cylinder turbo or a V6. This limousine used to be popular with tuners and so brands like Cituning, Postert and Zender already had some extremely cool period-correct parts for the XM. You will have to search well, but you can make a cool retro tuner out of this.

Mitsubishi Eclipse

You would almost forget that there was a time when Mitsubishi made nice cars. At the end of the nineties they came up with this Eclipse, which Fast & Furious was made immortal. Strikingly enough, in the Netherlands there are mainly unmodified copies for sale, although there are not many. You have them with four-cylinder and with six-cylinder, but none of them are really fast. Oh, we have laughing gas for that.

Opel Zafira OPC

Strangely enough, it is not the first time that we list this Zafira. It won’t be the last time either. We look back with melancholy and longing to the time when Opel turned everything into an OPC. Even the Meriva was there as a revived version, for those who had to go to bingo night super fast. Many Zafira OPCs are overcooked, so be sure to look for a good one.

Chrysler Crossfire

Back in the day, when we were young and brash, we thought this was one of the coolest cars ever made. We dare to admit that. Only later, when we actually started to read the texts with the pictures, did we actually notice that it was not much more than an old Mercedes SLK with a different coach. We have to admit the design turned out to be less timeless than hoped, but if you’re looking for a car that isn’t obvious, choose this one.

Is your choice for a cool car of 5,000 euros not listed? There are still a few lists to come. No patience? Send us a message – you know where to find us.