The aging of the population is a phenomenon that does not go unnoticed, especially in European and North American countries. For these nations, the low birth rate is worrying because, in a few decades, the drop in labor and increased spending on citizens over 65 may be the perfect combination to cause a crisis.

For this reason, in the countries where this scenario occurs, the rulers have decided to take extreme measures and invite foreigners to settle in their less populated or older cities in exchange for important benefits, such as scholarships, housing at low prices and job opportunities.

These are some cities that have benefits for those who move to these areas.

Molise, Italy

Italy has areas where few people live, and if demography continues that way for a few generations, communities may begin to experience accelerated ageing.

One of those places is Molise, a region located to the east of Rome, which for some years offers 27,000 dollars (107.4 million pesos) to foreigners who settle in one of its 106 villages that need to repopulate. The money is distributed monthly in installments of about 770 dollars.

As a condition, people have to found a company or venture in order to support the economy of the region.

Mishima, Japan

In Japan, more than 28 percent of the population is over 65 years of age. In contrast, the birth rate barely touches 8 percent. Given that circumstance, the Japanese country has had to seek strategies for more young people to live in their cities. Mishima is one of those cases.

The city, located to the south, has only 400 inhabitants, so foreigners under 55 are invited. For the transfer they offer 100,000 yen or 2.9 million pesos. If the person moving is single, 85,000 yen (2.5 million pesos) per month is offered for the first three years. On the other hand, if she is married, the quota reaches 100,000 yen.

Pipestone, Canada

If you are looking for an option closer to Colombia, Canada may be the best option. Pipestone is a municipality located in Manitoba, which offers scholarships of up to $25,000 to those who settle there. This money must be used to create a business.

In addition, the town has land for only eight dollars, where you can build your house.

Gormaz, Spain

This small town, located 65 kilometers from the city of Soria, may be the preferred alternative for many because of their command of the language.

According to INE data, by 2021 only 21 people lived in the municipality, so the City Council decided offer housing in exchange for foreigners who take over the bars of the town.

Ottenstein, Germany

This municipality, from the Holzminden district, gives away land. Yes, this great offer comes after the young people from the area decided to go en masse to the big cities, little by little depopulating the community.

Despite the fact that they do not pay to live, since they do not give a monthly payment, a house can be built with these lands. The condition is that the work is carried out in less than three years and the family that moves there has children.

