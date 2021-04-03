The incorporation into the regional government of María Isabel Campuzano as Minister of Education and Culture was made official this Saturday in the BORM, a decision that has unleashed demonstrations against and harsh criticism within the cultural and educational sectors. In the midst of the controversy, Campuzano wanted to present the master lines of his approaches to direct the Ministry.

In the document, published through her Twitter profile, the deputy expelled from Vox explains her “vision of Education”, the central point of which is the “defense of the freedom of parents to decide on the education of their children, and here comes not only what we call the parental ‘pin’, but especially the defense that we must organize against the attacks on this freedom that the Celaá law supposes ».

According to Campuzano, this law “violates fundamental rights by attacking freedom of education, which despises the will of families by not recognizing the social demand that concerted teaching supposes, and very especially, the attack on special education, which denotes a total lack of sensitivity to the needs of children ”. The counselor maintains that “it is the parents who best know that their children are convenient and need”, and rejects that the State is the one that determines their education by decree.

Campuzano too rule out returning to classrooms in the last term and is in favor of addressing this process next year. “It would be too hasty and we don’t want to do it on the fly. It is something very important and necessary, so it must be done with all the guarantees, “he says.

His strategy also goes through maintain the current administrative structure of the Ministry. «We want our team to be a technical team made up of officials from the Ministry itself so that all this is carried out in the best possible way. So at an administrative level, everyone can be calm because things will continue to work, at least the same, and to the best of our ability we will try to improve them, “he explains in the document.

Campuzano’s plans for Culture go through concentrate efforts on the conservation of historical heritage of the Region of Murcia and promote cultural tourism, which it considers “very limited” at present. “We think that it has not been given the relevance it deserves,” he considers, and criticizes how “it is degrading due to lack of funds and concrete conservation policies.”

Likewise, the counselor takes advantage of her statement to criticize the use of her department as «ideological tool». “The unions have risen up against us even before they have appointed us. I am not going to get into controversy through the media with some people who do not really want to discuss any topic and we know that by system they are always going to confront us for mere ideology, although I am willing to sit down and talk about civilized way with all of them, “he adds.

Campuzano points out that «want to appropriate public education as if it were the property of the left“, When it is” of all “. “They have to understand that being in favor of public education cannot mean being against concerted and private education or the other way around. They all have to coexist, because that is a guarantee of freedom and quality, “he says.

In her statement, the counselor justifies her incorporation into the regional government because shares the “vision” of the Popular Party on education. «We defend the freedom of parents, teaching, the culture of effort, the authority of the teacher, the importance of knowledge … I think the only difference is that I can be more combative and this is something that I do not think can bother either one or the other “, explains the counselor.

Campuzano concludes his text discarding his possible incorporation to the Popular Party. The counselor maintains that she continues to “think and defend the same as before joining Vox and after being expelled”, but her experience in Abascal’s party “has not been very edifying”, because “one thing is the ideas that are said sharing and other devices, especially territorial ones, that you don’t know what interests they can respond to ». That is why he wants «keep fighting from my independenceWell, I have seen that there are prices that cannot be paid if you want to respect yourself ».

