Mathieu van der Poel and Femke Bol were chosen as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year at the Sports Gala in Utrecht. The 28-year-old cyclist won the world road title in the streets of Glasgow in August, 38 years after Joop Zoetemelk. He became Sportsman of the Year for the first time in 2019. Femke Bol won two world titles.