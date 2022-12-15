THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, December 15, 2022, 02:21



The term to apply for a place in the Imserso Thermalism Program is now open. Pensioners who meet the requirements to participate can opt for stays in spas throughout Spain, lasting 12 days and 11 nights or 10 days and 9 nights in double rooms with full board. Between February and December 2023, they can enjoy all kinds of terminal treatments and medicinal waters in the spaces attached to the program, for a price ranging from 144.20 euros to 234.41 euros.

The request for the plates can be made digitally through the Imserso electronic headquarters or by post. In the process, which is open until January 9, up to four spas or four autonomous communities can be requested, thus preferring all the establishments of the same. If you do not choose a place of preference, you can opt for all the spas in the country. This is the list of spaces attached to the program:

Andalusia



– Alhama de Almería: San Nicolás Spa.

– Chiclana: Chiclana Spa

– Alhama de Granada: Spa of Alhama de Granada

– Graena: Graena Spa 1 and Graena Spa 2

– Lanjaron: Lanjaron 1 (Other hotels), Lanjaron 2 (Three-star hotels) and Lanjaron 3 (Four-star hotel)

– Canena: San Andrés Spa

Aragon



– Panticosa: Panticosa Spa

– Vilas de Turbón: Las Vilas del Turbón Spa

– Ariño: Ariño Spa

– Manzanera: El Paraiso Spa

– Alhama de Aragón: Alhama de Aragón Spa and Termas Pallares Spa

– Jaraba: Serón Spa, La Virgen Spa and Sicilia Spa

– Paracuello de Jiloca: Paracuellos de Jiloca Spa

Basque Country



– Zestoa: Cestona Spa

– Areatza: Areatza Spa

– Karrantza: Termas de Molinar Spa

Cantabria



– Alceda: Alceda Spa

– Caldas de Besaya: Caldas de Besaya Spa

– Liérganes: Liérganes 2 (Hotel Termas) and Liérganes 3 (Grand Hotel)

Castilla la Mancha



– Reolid – Salobre: ​​Baños Benito Spa and La Esperanza Spa

– Villatoya: Baños de la Concepción Spa

– Yeste: Spa of Tus

– Fuencaliente: Fuencaliente Spa

– Santa Cruz de Mudela: Cervantes Spa

– Trillo: Carlos III Spa

– Villafranca de los Caballeros: Las Palmeras Spa

Castile and Leon



– Corconte: Corconte Spa

– Caldas de Luna: Caldas de Luna Spa

– Retortillo: Retortillo Spa

– Vega de Tirados: Ledesma Spa

– Medina del Campo: Salinas Palace Spa

– Almeida de Sayago: Almeida 1 and Almeida 2

Catalonia



– Caldes d’Estrac: Caldes d’Estrac Spa

– Caldes de Montbui: Broquetas Spa

– Caldes de Malavella: Prats Spa

– Caldes de Boi: Caldes de Boi Spa- Rocallaura-Vallbona de les Monges: Rocallaura Spa

– Comarruga: Comarruga Spa

– Montbrió del Camp: Termes Montbrio Spa

– Vallfogona de Riucorb: Vallfogona Spa

Estremadura



– Baños de Montemayor: Spa of Montemayor 1, Spa of Montemayor 2 and Montemayor 3

– Hervás: El Salugral Spa

– Montánchez: Fuentes del Trampal Spa

– Valdastillas: Valle del Jerte Spa

– Alange: Alange 1 Spa, Alange 2 Spa and Alange 3 Spa

– Puebla de Sancho Pérez: El Raposo Spa

Galicia



– Brión: Spa of Santiago de Compostela

– Carballo: Baños Viejos Spa

– Lugo: Roman Baths Spa

– Palas de Rei: Pambre River Spa 2

– Pantón: Augas Santas Spa

– To Arnoia: Arnoia Spa

– Baths of Molgas: Molgas 2 and Molgas 1

– O Carballiño: Carballiño Spa

– Laias-Cenlle: Laias Spa

– Lobios: Lobios Spa

– Caldas de Reis: Acuña Spa 1, Acuña Spa 2 and Dávila Spa

– Caldelas de Tui: Caldelas de Tuy Spa

– Cuntis: Termas de Cuntis Spa

– Illa da Toxa: La Toja Island Spa

– Merza-Vila de Cruces: Baños da Brea Spa

– Mondariz: Mondariz Spa

Region of Murcia



– Archena: Archena Spa

– Fortune: Leana’s Spa 1 and Leana’s Spa 2

Navarre



– Elgorriaga: Elgorriaga Spa

– Fitero: Hotel Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer and Hotel Virrey Palafox

The Rioja



– Arnedillo: Arnedillo Spa 2

– Cervera del Río Alhama: La Albotea Spa

– Grávalos: Grávalos Spa

Valencian Community



– Beenassal: Benassal Spa

– Montanejos: Montanejos Spa 1 and Montanejos Spa 2

– Villavieja: Villavieja Spa

– Cofrentes: Hervideros de Cofrentes Spa – Requena: Fuentepodrida Spa (Del Cabriel)

After submitting the applications and scoring the scales, those who have obtained a place in the program will have to pay an amount of 40 euros to confirm attendance at the selected spa.